Long Island

High water from storm causes delays on LIRR's Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson branches

By JOAN GRALLAjoan.gralla@newsday.comJoanGralla

A storm during the evening rush hour is causing delays on the Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches, where service was temporarily suspended in both directions due to high water conditions, according to the railroad's Twitter feed.

Some trains were canceled and some delayed more than 40 minutes during and after the nearly half-hour suspension.

Service in both directions was restored around 6:40 p.m., the railroad's Twitter account said.

But it warned: "Expect delays due to traveling at reduced speed due to high water at Urban Avenue crossing in Westbury."

Passengers whose trains were canceled can catch Oyster Bay trains at Mineola, the railroad said shortly before 7 p.m. But its Twitter feed continued to warn of delays.

A LIRR spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

