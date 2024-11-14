BusPatrol camera tickets: See where in Suffolk they were issued

More than 70% of the school bus camera tickets from 2023 were issued on streets that students do not cross when getting on or off the bus, an exclusive Newsday investigation found, raising questions about whether the bus camera program is primarily about student safety or producing money for the county.

The map below shows the locations of roughly 60,000 tickets issued where students do not cross.

Click a point for more information or use the magnifying glass to search tickets issued by ZIP code.

Note: Expected ticket revenue is based on the minimum fine of $250 per ticket. Repeat offenders are fined more.