Attacks in Israel have region's police departments on alert

Law enforcement agencies across the region announced they would monitor developments and step up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods, houses of worship and other institutions in response to the attacks in Israel.

Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the attacks as “cowardly” and said that while there are no credible threats, her administration is in touch with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“New York is proud to be home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel and as the community grieves today, we stand in solidarity with them,” Hochul said in a statement.

New York State Police are working with local departments to monitor the situation.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Saturday afternoon that 20 additional police cars are patrolling Jewish neighborhoods and the county's police department intelligence center is fully staffed.

“Concern about lone wolf so please have all remain vigilant. Report any suspicious activity by calling 911,” Blakeman wrote in a social media post, adding that he visited 10 synagogues Saturday as many continue Sukkot celebrations.

Similarly, Suffolk County police say they are monitoring the situation. “Detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Section, in conjunction with the New York State Police, are reaching out to members of Jewish religious institutions in Suffolk,” the department said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also said additional resources would be deployed to Jewish communities and synagogues “to make sure everyone feels safe.”

Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns on Saturday, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack. At least 200 were reported killed in Israel and at least 232 reported killed in the Gaza Strip, according to The Associated Press.

Several airlines including Delta, United and American canceled flights to Israel in the aftermath of the attacks. Hochul said her administration is working with Israel’s Acting Consul General in New York and the American Embassy in Israel to get New Yorkers in Israel home safely.

With Matthew Chayes