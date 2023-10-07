Hamas military leader announces the beginning of a new operation against Israel

JERUSALEM — The elusive leader of Hamas' military wing says the armed group has launched a new military operation against Israel.

In a rare public statement, Mohammed Deif said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” Israel also reported an infiltration from Gaza.

“We've decided to say enough is enough,” Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.

Deif, who has survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts, does not make public appearances. His message was delivered in a recording.

