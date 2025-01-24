Protecting pets in the cold: How to keep them safe, warm in winter wind chills

Long Islanders reaching for their hats and gloves this winter ought to consider layering up their dogs, limiting their pets’ time outside and helping to keep outdoor cats warm and well-nourished, according to veterinarians and animal advocates. Whether it's an average winter day or the recent severe cold, Long Island’s animal experts agree those who care for pets must remember one principle: “If it’s cold for you, it’s cold for them,” said Dr. Sarah Alward, a veterinarian at Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip. Of course, experts said, a husky can better tolerate and might even enjoy the cold and snow compared to a Chihuahua. But leaving a dog or cat outside overnight during the winter is never advised, and could lead to serious harm to pets and legal repercussions, including fines and/or jail time, for owners. According to New York State law, anyone keeping a dog outside must “provide it with shelter appropriate to its breed, physical condition and the climate,” but local laws offer more stringent guidelines. When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, or when the National Weather Service issues a wind chill advisory, watch or warning, dogs cannot be confined outdoors under Suffolk County law. The towns of Nassau County have their own laws regarding animal safety in winter temperatures. In the Town of Hempstead, for example, dogs cannot be outside for more than 30 minutes when temperatures drop below freezing or when a weather service alert is in affect. Pet owners should pay attention to the wind chill, or the “feels like” temperature, not just what the thermometer reads, when deciding this question. “For those tiny, little dogs, I usually recommend that anything below 45 degrees can potentially be dangerous and can be uncomfortable for them,” said Dr. Jacqueline Simonian, a veterinarian and regional director of Long Island and Queens for the vet chain Bond Vet. For all dogs, including arctic breeds like huskies, outside exposure should be limited in below freezing temperatures. Many advocates say household cats, regardless of breed, are best kept indoors year-round, but especially in the winter. “If you have indoor/outdoor cats, I recommend keeping them inside during the wintertime if you can,” said Simonian. Some animal advocates conservatively suggest limiting exposure to the amount of time it takes the pet to relieve themselves. However, veterinarians say some dogs can enjoy their outside time for longer stretches depending on their activity, breed, size, age and overall health. “If you have one of those heavy-coated breeds and you’re taking them for an active walk or jog and they seem to be comfortable … then I’m OK with taking them for a longer walk around the block or even a hike depending on how long it is,” said Simonian. “But our smaller breed dogs can definitely get really cold in this weather, I wouldn’t recommend taking them out.” However, Simonian added: “Any dog, below 45 degrees, should never spend the night outside.” If a dog is either licking or lifting their paws up off the ground, it is time to bring them inside. Either the cold, the snow or the salts used to melt it are irritating them. If a dog or cat is shivering after just a short period of exposure, owners can try bringing them inside and getting them under blankets. If a pet exposed for a prolonged period is shivering, or if an animal is exhibiting shallow breathing, muscle stiffness, blue of pale gums, cold feet or cold ears, they could be suffering from hypothermia. Frostbite is another concern for pets inappropriately exposed to winter conditions. Areas most affected include their noses and ears. “Those things can all definitely be dangerous and would require veterinary assessment right away,” Simonian said. Road salts used to melt ice and snow can be harmful to pets. Not only will it irritate paws — causing redness or cracking — but it can prove toxic to pets attempting to lick if off their paws themselves. Antifreeze, which is sweet and can be fatal if licked by animals, should be locked away, and spills suspected to contain antifreeze avoided. “Always wipe your pet’s feet and undercarriage before bringing them in the house to avoid ingestion of toxic salts, antifreeze and other chemicals,” said Roy Gross, the chief of department with the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “Clean up any spilled antifreeze. If it’s ingested, it can kill your pet, and with that sweet smell and supposedly sweet taste, a lot of animals will drink it, but they can die from it. "A cat will jump under the hood of a car if it’s extremely cold,” Gross said. “It’s a good idea to bang on the hood of the car to scare the cat out before you start it up.” Adding an extra layer, such as a jacket or a sweater, is a good idea to keep dogs warm in the winter. While some advocates and vets recommend booties to protect pup’s paws from the cold and toxins, others acknowledge that many dogs can’t stand them, and they should not be forced on a dog. Some recommend testing booties at home, front paws only first, then back paws only, and with positive reinforcement, such as a treat. Shelters can mean survival for outdoor animals in cold temperatures. A myriad of online resources, such as those available through the website for the Bethesda, Maryland-based nonprofit Alley Cat Allies, are available to guide the construction of outdoor cat shelters. Many require limited skill to build, and use storage bins and straw for insulation. Shelters should be kept away from food and water and checked often to make sure they are dry, experts say. “Cats go into their shelters and it’s small and it’s dark and they knock their water over and now they’re saturating the inside,” Simonian said. When animals are wet, they are more at risk for hypothermia. In winter, outdoor cats especially need regular nourishment to keep warm and water. “If you’re going to start feeding a cat in your backyard, you have a responsibility to that animal,” said Gary Rogers, president of the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "You can’t just feed it today and not tomorrow.”



What laws govern animals and the cold?

According to New York State law, anyone keeping a dog outside must “provide it with shelter appropriate to its breed, physical condition and the climate,” but local laws offer more stringent guidelines.

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, or when the National Weather Service issues a wind chill advisory, watch or warning, dogs cannot be confined outdoors under Suffolk County law. The towns of Nassau County have their own laws regarding animal safety in winter temperatures.

In the Town of Hempstead, for example, dogs cannot be outside for more than 30 minutes when temperatures drop below freezing or when a weather service alert is in affect.

How cold is too cold?

Pet owners should pay attention to the wind chill, or the “feels like” temperature, not just what the thermometer reads, when deciding this question.

“For those tiny, little dogs, I usually recommend that anything below 45 degrees can potentially be dangerous and can be uncomfortable for them,” said Dr. Jacqueline Simonian, a veterinarian and regional director of Long Island and Queens for the vet chain Bond Vet.

For all dogs, including arctic breeds like huskies, outside exposure should be limited in below freezing temperatures.

Many advocates say household cats, regardless of breed, are best kept indoors year-round, but especially in the winter.

“If you have indoor/outdoor cats, I recommend keeping them inside during the wintertime if you can,” said Simonian.

How long can a pet be outside in the cold?

Some animal advocates conservatively suggest limiting exposure to the amount of time it takes the pet to relieve themselves. However, veterinarians say some dogs can enjoy their outside time for longer stretches depending on their activity, breed, size, age and overall health.

“If you have one of those heavy-coated breeds and you’re taking them for an active walk or jog and they seem to be comfortable … then I’m OK with taking them for a longer walk around the block or even a hike depending on how long it is,” said Simonian. “But our smaller breed dogs can definitely get really cold in this weather, I wouldn’t recommend taking them out.”

However, Simonian added: “Any dog, below 45 degrees, should never spend the night outside.”

What are the first signs your pet is too cold?

If a dog is either licking or lifting their paws up off the ground, it is time to bring them inside. Either the cold, the snow or the salts used to melt it are irritating them.

If a dog or cat is shivering after just a short period of exposure, owners can try bringing them inside and getting them under blankets.

When should a pet exposed to the cold be brought for medical attention?

If a pet exposed for a prolonged period is shivering, or if an animal is exhibiting shallow breathing, muscle stiffness, blue of pale gums, cold feet or cold ears, they could be suffering from hypothermia. Frostbite is another concern for pets inappropriately exposed to winter conditions. Areas most affected include their noses and ears.

“Those things can all definitely be dangerous and would require veterinary assessment right away,” Simonian said.

What other winter hazards can harm pets?

Road salts used to melt ice and snow can be harmful to pets. Not only will it irritate paws — causing redness or cracking — but it can prove toxic to pets attempting to lick if off their paws themselves. Antifreeze, which is sweet and can be fatal if licked by animals, should be locked away, and spills suspected to contain antifreeze avoided.

“Always wipe your pet’s feet and undercarriage before bringing them in the house to avoid ingestion of toxic salts, antifreeze and other chemicals,” said Roy Gross, the chief of department with the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“Clean up any spilled antifreeze. If it’s ingested, it can kill your pet, and with that sweet smell and supposedly sweet taste, a lot of animals will drink it, but they can die from it.

"A cat will jump under the hood of a car if it’s extremely cold,” Gross said. “It’s a good idea to bang on the hood of the car to scare the cat out before you start it up.”

What about sweaters and booties?

Adding an extra layer, such as a jacket or a sweater, is a good idea to keep dogs warm in the winter. While some advocates and vets recommend booties to protect pup’s paws from the cold and toxins, others acknowledge that many dogs can’t stand them, and they should not be forced on a dog. Some recommend testing booties at home, front paws only first, then back paws only, and with positive reinforcement, such as a treat.

How can I protect an outdoor cat or feral cat colonies?

Shelters can mean survival for outdoor animals in cold temperatures.

A myriad of online resources, such as those available through the website for the Bethesda, Maryland-based nonprofit Alley Cat Allies, are available to guide the construction of outdoor cat shelters. Many require limited skill to build, and use storage bins and straw for insulation.

Shelters should be kept away from food and water and checked often to make sure they are dry, experts say.

“Cats go into their shelters and it’s small and it’s dark and they knock their water over and now they’re saturating the inside,” Simonian said. When animals are wet, they are more at risk for hypothermia.

In winter, outdoor cats especially need regular nourishment to keep warm and water. “If you’re going to start feeding a cat in your backyard, you have a responsibility to that animal,” said Gary Rogers, president of the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "You can’t just feed it today and not tomorrow.”

