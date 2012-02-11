LI expected to get up to 4 inches of snow

Winter has returned.

The coating of snow expected to settle on Long Island by Saturday evening will be followed by a cold snap, forecasters said, predicting below-normal temperatures for the weekend.

Behind the storm, which is expected to leave from 1 to maybe 4 inches of snow on Long Island, is an Arctic front that will drop the mercury to below freezing over the weekend, said meteorologist John Murray.

Daytime highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the low to mid-30s; overnight lows will be in the high teens to low 20s.

Eastern Suffolk will likely get the bulk of the snow while western areas and Nassau will have 1 to 2 inches. Portions of the North Shore and central Suffolk are expected to get 3 to 3.5 inches.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Monday sunny skies return, with the forecast calling for a daytime high of 38 degrees, which Lauren Nash, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton, said is above normal.

"The good news is next week we have a warming trend -- it'll be in the upper 30s on Monday," she said.