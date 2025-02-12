Alexandra Halbert and Mike Sweet of Bayport

Alexandra Halbert and Mike Sweet were introduced by friends over dinner in late 2018 when Halbert was three months into law school and didn’t have much time for anything else. Her studies were “intense and took up all my time,” Halbert said. “And Mike was traveling a lot then.”

Life was busy, but they found time for a few dates and kept in touch. They soon realized they had a future together. “It was a crazy time, but we made it work,” Halbert said.

Halbert, 29, of Islip, has since finished law school and is working as an attorney. Sweet, 37, from Garden City Park, is a Suffolk County police officer.

Sweet’s proposal on July 10, 2022, came as a surprise, Halbert said. “We love to travel, and we planned a 10-day trip to Italy,” she said. “All my friends said, ‘Oh, you’re going to get engaged.’ We’d talked about it — he’s a very big joker, he’d say, ‘Yeah, we’ll get married in 2030.’ I had no idea. I’m very Type A, and he’s very Type B.”

He proposed on the second day of the trip, following a rooftop cooking class in Florence.

“We went up to the roof [again] and he proposed there,” she said. “I FaceTimed my family, and they could see the sunset and skyline.”

She learned later that he’d gotten the ring eight months before.

On June 4, Halbert and Sweet married at the Pelican Club, a Lessing’s property in Jupiter, Florida. Their Long Island wedding planner flew down to help, along with 175 guests. They had a welcome party two days before at their hotel’s pool, Halbert said, and on the day before the ceremony their immediate wedding party of about 40 took a boat cruise along the Jupiter Inlet following a morning walk-through of the venue.

The wedding party included both of their grandmothers as “flower girls,” Halbert’s “man of honor” as one of nine attendants and her twin nephews as ring bearers. Her uncle officiated. Rounding out the family affair, Sweet’s grandfather walked him down the aisle, Halbert said.