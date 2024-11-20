Where to learn archery on Long Island

John Manarte first tried archery at a friend’s house when he was 12 years old and fell in love with the bow and arrow. Today, at 69, the retiree is shooting three to five times per week at Smith Point Archery in Patchogue.

“It’s a very mental sport, like therapy,” said Manarte, of Farmingville, who has an archery lane set up in his basement. “You think about yourself, the target, and nothing else. It’s very relaxing.”

Archery takes practice, repetition and mental focus to become successful, said Smith Point Archery owner Jeff Schneider.

“Archery isn’t a sport you learn overnight,” he said. “The challenges of archery are typically related to the mind. Things such as target panic, the pressure of attention or not walking your mind through every step of the shot can be what makes or breaks you as an archer.”

Manarte said he didn’t take lessons until later in life, which he regrets. As a teenager, his summer months were spent doing archery. During his working years, he enjoyed the sport on weekends. “I have had many hobbies come and go, but archery never left me,” he said.

He recommends learning the basics and nailing the correct form early in the process.

“You don’t want to ingrain mistakes, like I did,” he said. “I had some mistakes in my form that I didn’t get corrected until I had lessons.”

If you envision that adventurous side of you taking aim with bow and arrow, what other advice does Manarte have? Take much care in selecting equipment.

“One of the worst things you can do is purchase equipment that overpowers you,” he said. “The bow should match your strength, the poundage, the length of the draw are key. Equipment fit is important. Get fitted at a pro shop.”

Remember the basics: stance, form and posture, said Jamal Duke, director of operations at Highwind Archery in Lawrence.

“It’s about form and finesse more than power,” Duke said. “Archery doesn’t take as much strength as you would think.”

Anita Beaulieu, 65, of West Babylon practices shooting every Sunday at Smith Point Archery in Patchogue. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Archery tips

Archery instruction can start as early as 7 years old.

Individual, group and private one-on-one classes are available.

It is a coed sport, accessible to those who are older or have disabilities and can be done seated.

Don’t swing loaded bows around.

Individual classes are great for catharsis. Solo archery for focus, meditation, and group lessons, bonding, and team building.

You don’t need your own equipment.

What to wear

Wear tight-fitting clothing as loose clothing can get caught in the bow or moving bowstring. An arm guard will protect you when the bowstring slaps your wrist after the shot. Archery gloves will cover your index, middle and ring fingers. Wear closed-toe shoes.

Cost

Prices vary per provider but can range from $30 to $40 per hour. Private lesson costs vary depending on coach and lesson structure.

Where to go

Smith Point Archery, Patchogue, smithpointarchery.com

Highwind Archery, Lawrence, highwindarchery.com

Ten Ring Archery, Levittown, tenringarcheryli.com