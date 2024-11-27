Cori Cohen creates "magical" connections between students and senior citizens

Cori Cohen describes the connection between her middle school students and the building’s neighboring senior citizens as “magical.”

For the past decade, the fifth grade teacher at Howard B. Mattlin Middle School in Plainview has been heavily involved with the school’s Grandpals Club, which coordinates monthly opportunities for the preteens to interact with elderly residents at the adjacent Atria Senior Living.

During the field trips, the senior citizens and approximately 20 visiting children connect through everything from crafts to “meaningful conversations,” according to Cohen.

“When we walk in, the senior citizens are waiting for us to come,” said Cohen, who was honored last month by Atria Senior Living’s Adopt a Teacher program, which recognizes local teachers who go “above and beyond” to support seniors. “They love seeing the kids. It brightens their day.”

Cohen, 45, said she took over as the Grandpals Club’s adviser from her stepmother, Robin Zacharius, who ran the club for about 20 years and taught fifth and sixth graders at Mattlin Middle School up until her retirement about 10 years ago. Since then, Cohen has advised the club until this school year when the role was taken over by Mattlin sixth grade teacher Sara Siliznol.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cohen’s favorite annual activities through the club have included seeing the children and seniors plant flowers together in celebration of Mother’s Day, as well as having the kids fill stockings with items such as candy and toiletries for veterans during Christmastime.

“When you see the excitement that the kids and seniors have in their eyes when they see each other, it’s magical,” Cohen said. “There are no words.”

Cori Cohen is a fifth-grade teacher at Mattlin Middle School, November 8, 2024 in Plainview, N.Y. For LILife’s “Hometown Hero” section, has been spearheading the school’s Grandpals Club, which gives children the opportunity to interact with senior citizens at Atria Senior Living in Plainview. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Some students have enjoyed the club so much that they kept visiting the senior citizens when they entered high school — with one pupil continuing into college, Cohen said. That student, Ari Kalinsky, fell in love with the club after establishing a rapport with a late resident named Ruth Foffrin, who he said felt like family and considered him “one of her great grandkids.”

“When the seniors have a connection with someone it definitely helps with the isolation of being in a nursing home,” said Kalinsky, who is currently a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh. Of Cohen’s efforts through the club, he said: “She’s a fantastic person and is probably my favorite teacher ever. She cares a lot about her students, whether they be in the classroom or at Grandpals.”

Atria’s engage life director Emily Willens also praised Cohen’s efforts through the club.

“Cori is amazing and so patient, and I like the way she guides the children if there is a resident who needs more attention,” Willens said. “These kids aren’t just looking for hours to commit to volunteering. They bring such good energy to the residents and the whole community.”