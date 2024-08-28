Audrey Chen of Syosset helps rescue animals find their 'forever home'

Audrey Chen wants to help rescue cats and dogs find their “forever homes.”

The incoming Syosset High School senior, 17, is co-founder of the nonprofit Forever at Home. Since the organization’s inception during her sophomore year, it has collected more than 300 items for local shelters, raised roughly $6,000 to help cover expenses related to about 50 local rescue animals and resulted in 42 animal adoptions, according to Chen.

Chen, a Girl Scout, said she has been visiting local senior centers to speak about the benefits of adopting rescue animals as part of her Gold Award, the highest achievement attainable within the Girl Scouts of the USA. She is a member of Troop 3383.

Chen said she gives older residents “the fundamental basics of what rescues are, what they go through and how to introduce a new pet into your family — especially one that has gone through a lot of trauma.”

While her talks have generated interest, Chen said they have not resulted in any matches yet.

Chen, who founded Forever at Home with fellow incoming Syosset senior Emily Huang, said the group has raised money for rescue animals through efforts such as selling candy at their school and receiving a percentage of the proceeds on a given day from the Panera Bread restaurant in Syosset.

The funds are used to cover expenses such as spaying and neutering rescue animals at the Global Canine & Feline Rescue Association in Albertson.

“I’m so proud of Audrey for dedicating herself to the cause of pet adoption,” said Nassau County Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove), who attended Chen’s presentation at the Glen Cove Senior Center in July. “As I continue to share my home with my wonderful rescue dog, Teddy, I am reminded every day how wonderful a privilege it is to adopt a pet and give them the loving forever home they deserve.”

Chen’s other volunteer efforts include growing produce for local charities through the Farm at Oyster Bay and previously serving as a counselor with HorseAbility, a local nonprofit that uses horses to improve the lives of special needs individuals. She has also volunteered at Northwell Health in Manhasset and interned for Nassau County Legis. Josh Lafazan (D-Woodbury).

Her volunteer work recently earned her a gold-level AmericaCorps President’s Volunteer Service Award in the young adult category.

“I just do it,” Chen said of her activities. “There are no shortcuts.” But she does have a philosophy: Follow through. “Keep persevering and keep going,” she said.