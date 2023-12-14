Holiday lights on Long Island: How these families are brightening the season 

The Long Islanders behind 12 of the displays listed in Newsday's 2023 LI Life Holiday Lights edition discuss what motivates them, how they got started and how they are giving back to their communities. See a list of all the homes featured this year here.

2505 WOODLAND AVE., WANTAGH

Family: Ron and Christina Vecchio, and their children Grayson, 7; Aidan, 19; and Hayley, 21

Lights on: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Lights out: Jan. 1

How long have you been creating a display? Around 15 years

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What's your inspiration? When Ron Vecchio was a kid, he said he remembers fondly a house on Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale that had an elaborate holiday display. "We always saw it on the way to my grandmother's house. That was always something we looked forward to." The yard was so filled with decorations, he said, "You couldn't even see the house."

What's your holiday message? "Just to spread some cheer and provide a memory for the kids," Vecchio said. Many of the same children visit every year, including twins — about 7 or 8 years old — who come by every day. "They love it," he said.

Making light work: Vecchio said he puts up his decorations the day after Thanksgiving, and it usually takes about five days — with about two to three weeks of preparation before that — to complete. One of the most popular features is a DVD of Santa that plays from a second-story window. Santa wishes kids "Merry Christmas" and, Vecchio said, "They yell back to him!" A snow machine is also a big hit — and helpful, if the weather fails to cooperate. "Making real snow is harder than you think, so now we make fake snow any time we want," Vecchio said. The Vecchios' son, Grayson, is partial to a train set up on an oval track, with a snowman, an elf holding a candy cane and other figures in the middle. "He could just stare at it for hours," Christina Vecchio said.

Bright idea: This year Vecchio said he added a new Grinch blow-up figure and some new songs to the synchronized light show.

Spirit of giving: For the past few years, the Vecchios have collected donations for the Wantagh school district's Supportive Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA). The group provides resources, information and support to the families of children with special needs. The association's members have been "advocates for Grayson," who has Down syndrome and autism, Vecchio said. Christina Vecchio said that last year some of the money they collected paid for ice cream for the students in Wantagh's special needs summer program. (Visitors can also donate online.)

The Vecchios home in Wantagh is decorated with animated Nutcracker characters, a model train, lights that pulse along with a sound track and a DVD of a realistic-looking Santa in an upstairs window. Credit: Jeff Bachner

22 DUNEDIN ST., SMITHTOWN

Family: Mike and Nicole Troy

Lights on: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Lights out: Jan. 15

How long have you been creating a display? For more than 10 years, the Troys had a display on Michigan Avenue in Massapequa. This is their first year in their new home in Smithtown.

What's your inspiration? "Christmas to us is a magical time of year...The smiles on everyone's faces when they come see our display is what makes our Christmas so special," Nicole Troy said.

What's your holiday message? If someone is willing to drive to their home to see their holiday display, the Troys said they want to make sure they have a unique experience. There are animatronics imported from Italy, lifesize Monsters, Inc., characters Mike and Sulley from a now-closed Toys 'R Us in Manhattan and decorations from Germany. "I try and get items you're not going to see anywhere else," Mike Troy said.

Making light work: The Troys also put up a Halloween display, which comes down on Nov. 1. Then right away, Mike Troy said, they start in on the holiday decorations, with help from his cousin, Artie Lambert. The display is usually up within a month, although the work never really ends: "You're always fixing, moving, changing," Troy said. One standout feature is two animatronic beavers dressed up like Christmas tree-cutters. The beavers were originally used by a cleaning company and had squeegees and a spin mop in their hands. Nicole Troy's father, Stan Verity, repaired them and Troy said he replaced the cleaning tools with a chainsaw and an axe and added some little trees.

Bright idea: When Troy was 16, he said he met a man in North Massapequa who had his own elaborate holiday display, which featured animatronic penguins ice fishing, roasting marshmallows and prepping ice blocks for building. Troy said he told the man, "Don't sell it 'til I have enough money to buy it from you." About two years ago — 20 years after they met —Troy said the man told him he planned to stop putting up his display and offered him "first dibs" on the penguins. "I added some pieces and made it my own," Troy said and now, the "IGGLOUIE Construction Co." is a prominent part of his display.

Spirit of giving: The Troys are collecting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases free of charge. "We love being able to give back to our community and raise money for the kids who need it most," Nicole Troy said.

Michael and Nicole Troy decorated the entire yard of their Smithtown home for visitors to enjoy and visit this holiday season. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

117 SCHOOLHOUSE RD., LEVITTOWN

Family: Rob and Fran Aquilina

Lights on: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Lights out: Jan. 6

How long have you been creating a display? Rob Aquilina has been putting up a display for about 25 years. He is the third generation in his family to do so, following in the footsteps of his father and his grandfather.

What’s your inspiration? Aquilina said he is motivated in part by a large fundraiser they host every year, as well as his grandchildren: "They push me to get it done," he said.

What’s your holiday message? Aquilina hopes his display helps get people in the "Christmas spirit" and brings "some joy in this crazy world we're in."

Making light work: Set up, which includes a multi-colored "Happy Holiday" sign on the roof, starts mid-October and usually takes a month and a half to two months to finish, Aquilina said. His son-in-law helps. Aquilina said he made many of the decorations himself, including several large display cases featuring animated figures. One of the cases is dedicated to Fran Aquilina's mother; another is in honor of Rob Aquilina's sister-in-law's parents. There is also a mailbox where kids can deposit letters to Santa. In addition to the display, the Aquilinas host a Christmas block party the second Saturday in December, with proceeds benefiting research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease). Aquilina said it started with him dressing up as Santa for a few neighborhood kids, and just grew bigger every year. This year's event, held on Dec. 9, included an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus; food trucks, a DJ and vendors; and stuffed animals handed out to visiting children. Aquilina estimated between 2,000 and 3,000 people came out. "It's a big event," he said.

Bright idea: The display was mostly unchanged this year. Aquilina said he added some lights, and the dedication to his sister-in-law's parents.

Spirit of giving: The Aquilinas said they have raised money for several causes over the years, including juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. For the past three years, Aquilina said they have focused their charitable giving on ALS research. They were inspired to do so, he said, after a good friend was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, which causes those affected to lose control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe. Funds go to Massachusetts General Hospital's Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS.

Rob and Fran Aquilina with granddaughters Scarlett, 5, and Aubrey, 1. Credit: Howard Simmons

8A 5TH ST., RONKONKOMA

Family: George and Annmarie Curto and their son, Luke, 13

Lights on: 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily

Lights off: Jan. 5

How long have you been creating a display? More than 10 years.

What's your inspiration? "I've always liked decorating," George Curto said. Helping others has also been a big motivator. The Curtos collect donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island, a nonprofit that helps children with congenital heart defects and their families. "Being able to help Mended Little Hearts is like a little bonus," Curto said.

What's your holiday message? The Curtos' message to visitors is simple: "Hopefully they get some enjoyment out of it," Annmarie Curto said.

Making light work: The family starts putting up decorations before Halloween, mostly working on weekends, George Curto said. Then on Black Friday, about a dozen relatives and friends come over to help finish the job. Curto's favorite parts of the display are a 15-foot-tall Rudolph the reindeer, which peeks out from the backyard, and a sleigh with six flying reindeer. His son likes the Star Wars characters, including R2D2, while his wife is partial to the television in a second-floor window that depicts various holiday scenes. "There's something for everyone," she said.

Bright idea: New this year is a 15-foot-tall, custom Grinch light display, which includes a "Welcome to Whoville" sign and the Grinch's dog, Max. The Curtos also added a talking and singing deer and some new characters to their Rudolph section.

Spirit of giving: In addition to collecting monetary donations for Mended Little Hearts, the Curtos are also hosting a toy drive for the organization. The nonprofit has a special significance for the family, as Luke Curto was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. When he was 5 months old, he underwent open-heart surgery. So as their holiday display got bigger and more popular, George Curto said they decided to use the opportunity to help a group that had supported them during that tough time in their lives. Referring to Mended Little Hearts, Annmarie Curto said, "They did a lot for George in particular, because he needed someone to talk to...Knowing other people who went through it, that was the best resource for us."

It took the Curto family several weeks to put up the holiday light display at their Ronkonkoma home. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

8 BEATRICE LANE, OLD BETHPAGE

Family: Ali and Adam Kusinitz and their children, Logan, 24; Colby, 22; and Mason, 16.

Lights on: 24 hours a day

Lights out: Jan. 1

How long have you been creating a display? “Forever," Ali Kusinitz said. She also puts up holiday displays throughout the year, including for Halloween, Fourth of July and Thanksgiving, she said. “It makes me happy," she said.

What’s your inspiration? "I like to decorate my house," Kusinitz said. Plus, she said, "The neighborhood enjoys it.” She said a lot of children stop by to check out the decorations. Recently, she said someone drove by and proclaimed, "I love the Hanukkah house!"

What’s your holiday message? Kusinitz said she tries to make her house look festive and fun. She hopes, she said, "that it makes people smile."

Making light work: Kusinitz said she starts setting up her display after Thanksgiving and is done in a few hours. One of her favorite decorations is a 12-foot skeleton placed in front of a blue, inflatable menorah. The skeleton has gotten a lot of use: It's been in her Halloween display, naturally, but has also been a back to school decoration and a pilgrim in her Thanksgiving display. "He's really a standout," she said. Kusinitz's decorations also include two inflatable bears holding dreidels, a third bear wearing a sweater with the words "Oy Vay" written on it, and an inflatable "mensch on a bench" — a bearded man sitting on, well, a bench. "They're really fun, they're quirky," she said.

Bright idea: Kusinitz has added a few new decorations to her display this year, including an inflatable dinosaur wearing a yarmulke, a blue and white unicorn and an inflatable train with the words "Happy Hanukkah" printed on the side.

Spirit of giving: Kusinitz said she does not collect donations for Hanukkah. During Halloween, she said she raised money as part of Skeletons for St. Jude, a nationwide effort to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Alli Kusinitz with her daughter Logan. Credit: Howard Simmons

11 TIGER COURT, YAPHANK

Family: Luke Ziccardi, 21

Lights on: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Lights out: Jan. 1

How long have you been creating a display? This is Ziccardi's second year putting on a light show synchronized to music.

What's your inspiration? Ziccardi said he was inspired to put on his own show after he had been driving around and saw another musical light show. "I really got started to just learn the hobby, but then it blew up with so many visitors that I had to keep growing the show," he said. "Honestly, seeing everybody come is really cool."

What's your holiday message? Ziccardi hopes visitors come away happy. He said he loves seeing families enjoying the display and people taking pictures in front of it. "Witnessing the joy on people's faces makes every moment worthwhile," he said.

Making light work: Ziccardi is a busy guy. He is completing his final semester at Farmingdale State College, where he is majoring in business management (his last day of classes is Monday, Dec. 18). He also runs an entertainment company, Smiles Per Hour, and works in real estate. But despite an already full plate, Ziccardi said he logged more than 100 hours setting up his holiday display, which he started planning in February. The 20-minute light show involves four computers, including one mounted to the roof, he said. And synchronizing the more than 10,000 lights, which must be done individually, requires "really intense programming," he said. "It's really a very labor intensive hobby," Ziccardi said. The show can be viewed from visitors' cars by tuning in to 90.5 FM. Ziccardi believes what makes his display stand out is that it has a narrator and a mix of music meant to appeal to visitors of all ages, including Frozen's "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" It ends with Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You." In addition to the light show, there are several inflatables set up, from a large snowman to Santa on a snowmobile.

Bright idea: Ziccardi is especially proud of two matrix screens that are hung on the second floor of the home. He said he rented a bucket truck to mount the screens, which project images during the light show.

Spirit of giving: Ziccardi is collecting nonperishable and canned food items for Long Island Cares this year.

Luke Ziccardi, 21, has spent an estimated 100 hours creating the holiday light display in front of his Yaphank home. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

69 VANDEWATER ST., FARMINGDALE

Family: Tracy and Tommy Nieves

Lights on: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Lights out: early January

How long have you been creating a display? The Nieves said they started decorating seven years ago with just two candy canes. Every year, they have added more decorations. "It's like potato chips, you can't just have one," Tommy Nieves said.

What's your inspiration? "I would say my wife is my inspiration," Nieves said. Tracy loves Christmas, remembering fondly how her grandmother decorated for the holidays. "It just makes us so happy," she said.

What's your holiday message? "Love, joy, happiness, kids...all the things that make life wonderful," Tracy Nieves said. Tommy agreed, with one addition: "Keep Christmas in your heart all year long."

Making light work: The Nieves get started on their holiday display early — this year, Tracy said, they began putting up decorations inside their home the week before Halloween. About two weeks later, the outside decorations started going up, with some help from friends. The decorations are stored in the attic and, Tommy Nieves said, "It's a conga line of four to five people handing down the Christmas blow molds out the house onto the deck." (In all, they have about 175 vintage blow molds.) The lights, garland and Christmas wreath go up first, followed by the toy soldiers and candy canes, which are tied to lattice fencing set up around the property. Then, they set up wood bleachers for their choir figures. A Nativity scene is placed next to them. The display also includes multiple Santas, including one that appears to be climbing up the chimney. Set up takes about a week, followed by "daily tweaking," Tommy Nieves said. The hardest part is getting the lights on the roof, as well as Santa flying between the trees. "But it's all a labor of love," he said.

Bright idea: New to the display this year is an 8-foot-tall Santa, who stands on a 2-foot-tall stand on the Nieves' deck. They have also added a snowman arch, about a dozen teddy bear decorations and a couple reindeer blow molds. "We try to up our game every year," Tracy Nieves said.

Spirit of giving: The Nieves are collecting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Nieves family Christmas light display in Farmingdale. Credit: Morgan Campbell

1101 HERZEL BLVD., WEST BABYLON

Family: Ken Osman and Rich Johnston

Lights on: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Lights out: New Year's Day

How long have you been creating a display? Since 1989, when Osman bought his house. "It just got bigger by the year," he said. He said he used to buy decorations but now, people come to him. "People will pull up and take stuff out of their trunk," he said. He gets a lot of items from the 1960s, he said, things that are "hard to find, especially if they're in good shape." Last year, he said, a woman who was moving to South Carolina gave him five dolls still in their box.

What's your inspiration? "It's become a neighborhood tradition...I get families here every night," Osman said. After 34 years, he said he gets visitors who came as kids and are now bringing their own children. Once, he said he was approached by a woman who thanked him for putting up the display, saying she had cancer and wasn't able to travel to Rockefeller Center in Manhattan to see the big tree.

What's your holiday message? "This year I hope for peace on Earth. We need it now more than ever," Osman said.

Making light work: Osman said he starts taking decorations out of storage in September. The day after Halloween, he begins setting up and the lights get turned on the day after Thanksgiving. He has more than 100 blow molds on the lawn, and the word JOY is spelled out in large letters covered in lights. This year, Osman said he put extra work into his choir figurines, spending 2½ months stripping them down to the white plastic and then spray painting them. "They look like they're out of the box right from the '60s," he said. Osman said the "big attraction" is his Santa's workshop, which includes animated elves, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a 30-foot-long display case filled with about 75 vintage dolls and kids' characters, including several from "Sesame Street." He leaves candy canes out for visitors and kids dance to the music, he said. "They're jumping and they're quite happy pointing at Elmo and Big Bird," he said.

Bright idea: New this year are a few animated dolls that people gave him last year.

Spirit of giving: Donations are collected for Make-A-Wish Suffolk County. Osman said he has collected almost $20,000 for the group.

The holiday light display at Ken Osman's home in West Babylon. Credit: Morgan Campbell

550 PAULEY DR., WEST HEMPSTEAD

Family: Jason and Rose D'Aversa and their son, Massimo, 2

Lights on: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Lights out: Jan. 8

How long have you been creating a display? The D'Aversas started their holiday display in 2016, when they moved to West Hempstead. But the tradition really began about 30 years ago, when Jason D'Aversa was a kid growing up in Elmont. "My parents would do a few lights, and then continue to add to it every year," he said. Then when he was about 12, the family moved to Garden City. "It just exploded from there," he said. D'Aversa said he used to decorate his entire block and he still likes to help his neighbors with their decorations.

What's your inspiration? As holiday decorating has become a tradition within the D'Aversa family, Rose D'Aversa said their display has also become part of other families' annual celebrations. "It's nice to be part of other people's traditions, too, with many onlookers mentioning they have enjoyed our display for several years," she said.

What's your holiday message? D'Aversa sees his display as a way to bring people of different backgrounds together. "Everybody just gets so happy about seeing the colors and the lights and the magic, really, behind it," he said.

Making light work: D'Aversa said he starts setting up the day after Halloween, with help from family, friends and neighbors. And, much like he did with his father and brother, D'Aversa said Massimo pitched in this year, carrying blow molds from the back yard to the front. "Even though he's only two, he gets very excited and loves to help me out," D'Aversa said. The display includes a sign on the roof that proclaims "Merry Christmas" in red and green and a twinkling light tunnel down the walkway. One of the oldest and most sentimental decorations is a Santa face, which D'Aversa said he has had since he was a child.

Bright idea: With the birth of their second child expected (Rose D'Aversa's due date was in early December), D'Aversa said he added eight new decorations. "I have to go really big this year," he said. A blow mold of a rabbit holding a wreath was also a new addition, in honor of a pet rabbit that died recently. "It's a tribute to our late rabbit, Portabello, and the Long Island Rabbit Rescue Group we adopted him from," Rose D'Aversa said.

Spirit of giving: The D'Aversas are raising money for the Marty Lyons Foundation, a Bay Shore-based organization that grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.

Jason and Rose D'Aversa, with their son, Massimo, and dog, Canoli, in front of their West Hempstead home. Credit: Newsday/Kendall Rodriguez

11 ALDER DR., KINGS PARK

Family: Kevin and Kaleena Vasquez and their son, Kevin Jr., 15

Lights on: 4:30 p.m. to midnight daily

Lights out: The display will stay up until Feb. 1, the one-year anniversary of the death of Kaleena Vasquez's mother, Mary Beth Trinkaus, who died of cancer. "This is our way of celebrating her life, and letting her know she will never be forgotten," Kevin Vasquez said.

How long have you been creating a display? Vasquez said they have put up a display since they moved into the house six years ago. Every year, it has gotten bigger, he said.

What's your inspiration? When Vasquez was a kid, he said his parents would drive him around to look at holiday displays. "I wanted to have that house on the block," he said. Kaleena Vasquez said she teasingly calls him, "Kevin Griswold," after the "National Lampoon's Vacation" character. "The joy he and I get from this is priceless," she said.

What's your holiday message? "It gives me joy that people are coming by and how much they appreciate the work I do," Kevin Vasquez said.

Making light work: Vasquez said he starts setting up the day after Halloween, and the display is usually ready in a couple weeks. His son helps take the decorations out of storage and Kaleena Vasquez helps him decide where to place the figurines. "It's just a family thing," he said. "Me and my wife and my son chipping in....Without her, the lawn wouldn't look as nice as it does." One standout feature is his 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington figure. Originally bought for Halloween, Vasquez said he realized it would be perfect for the holidays, since Skellington is a character in "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Appropriately, he also has two Clark Griswold blow-up figures. Vasquez said there is no theme to his display, other than a love for vintage decorations, especially blow molds. "Today, people have all the crazy, awesome light shows...but I like the old school," he said.

Bright idea: Vasquez said a Santa on a sleigh, with Rudolph and the other reindeer, is his favorite new addition this year. Jack Skellington is also new.

Spirit of giving: The Vasquezes don't collect for a specfic charity but they hope their display gives back in the form of enjoyment for the community. "The kids and families that pass by each night and thank us for doing this for our neighborhood is pretty amazing...We love bringing them joy!" Kaleena Vasquez said.

The Vasquez family holiday light display in Kings Park. Credit: Morgan Campbell

62 FAIRFIELD LANE, NORTH NEW HYDE PARK

Family: Joseph Fiumano

Lights on: 4:15 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily

Lights out: Jan. 6

How long have you been creating a display? Fiumano has been decorating his home since he moved there in 1977, he said. Back then, he had "just a few lights on bushes and it grew from there...In those days, it was mostly incandescent lighting and now it's all LED lighting."

What's your inspiration? As a kid growing up in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan, Fiumano said he always set up a Christmas tree on the roof of his apartment building, to the delight of his neighbors. And he remembers fondly traveling to visit family and passing by houses with holiday lights. So when he moved into his house in North New Hyde Park, he said he decided he wanted to put up his own decorations.

What's your holiday message? Fiumano hopes his display makes people happy. He said neighbors bring their kids to see it and take photos. "It puts a smile on people's faces, it's great...When kids walk by and see the Mickey Mouse (figure), they get all excited," he said. He used to have a large weeping cherry tree and, he said, one year when it was decorated for the holidays, a couple got engaged under it. "That tree is gone now, unfortunately," he said.

Making light work: Set up started in September, Fiumano said. He began early to test the lights (he estimates he has thousands) and was done shortly after Thanksgiving. The lights were turned on Dec. 1, he said. The display includes two large snow globes — one with Frosty the Snowman inside and the other with Santa. There is also a Nativity scene, Santa with his sleigh and reindeer on the second-story deck and several kids' characters, ranging from the classic — Snoopy and Elmo — to the more modern, like Olaf from the Disney "Frozen" movies.

Bright idea: The display remained unchanged from last year — unusual for Fiumano, who generally tries to add a few new touches. But, he said, "I couldn't find anything I liked."

Spirit of giving: Fiumano does not collect for a charity. He hopes his display brings cheer to his neighbors.

Joseph Fiumano has been decorating his home for the holidays since 1977. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

58/60 WOODVIEW LANE, CENTEREACH

Family: Marie and Rich LeViness and their neighbors, Rich and Linda Luciani

Lights on: Sunday to Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lights out: Jan. 1

How long have you been creating a display? Marie LeViness said she and her husband, Rich, first put up their display in 2018. They expanded after the pandemic started in 2020, because "people were looking for a place to go" to celebrate the holidays, since many public celebrations were canceled. Then in 2021, their neighbor, Rich Luciani, suggested they team up on one display.

What's your inspiration? "Christmas holds so many childhood and family memories for both of our families," Marie LeViness said. As their children got older, they had scaled back their decorating, but, she said, they wanted to get back into it.

What's your holiday message? The LeVinesses and Lucianis hope their display brings joy. For example, Marie LeViness said on one recent night, people were dancing in the street to the music, which is synchronized to the display's 65,000 lights.

Making light work: The display comes down every year on Jan. 1 and by the next day, the families are already thinking about the next one, Marie LeViness said. The husbands handle most of the design. This year, LeViness said she and Linda Luciani hand-painted the props, and all four pick the music. There are classic holiday songs, kid-friendly tunes like the "Bluey" theme song and — by popular request — a Taylor Swift medley. LeViness said visitors can choose from more than 60 songs by scanning a QR code by the mailbox. If there are multiple visitors at the same time, the song with the most votes will play. "We wanted everyone to have free rein," she said. The music can be heared by tuning in to 87.9 FM or by pressing Rudolph's "nose" (a large red button).

Bright idea: A set of 5-foot-tall lighted wings are a new addition this year. Like the music, the families wanted to give guests a unique experience, so the color of the wings can be changed based on personal preference.

Spirit of giving: Donations are being collected for New York Bully Crew, a nonprofit that rescues pitbulls, and One Love Animal Rescue, based in New Jersey.