Newsday Holiday Lights 2023: Homes that will brighten up your nights

Joy.

In conversations with many of the Long Islanders whose holiday displays we chose to highlight, it was the word that came up over and over again. There was Luke Ziccardi, of Yaphank, who said he worked for more than 100 hours to set up his 20-minute light show, which is synchronized to music: "Witnessing the joy on people's faces makes every moment worthwhile," he said. And Rob Aquilina, of Levittown, who hopes his decorations bring "some joy in this crazy world we're in." Ken Osman, of West Babylon, really drove home the point, spelling out JOY in large letters on his front lawn.

For the men and women who spend weeks, if not months, perfecting their holiday displays, this is truly a labor of love. Their homes are sure to delight and amaze you with their creativity, and the care put into each one is evident.

“Everybody just gets so happy about seeing the colors and the lights and the magic, really, behind it,” said Jason D’Aversa, of West Hempstead, who used to decorate for the holidays with his father and brother and is now carrying on the tradition with his 2-year-old son.

Use our map or the list below to find your way to displays across Long Island. Read more about this year’s featured homes here.



AQUEBOGUE

56 Ida Lane, Brown family

BAY SHORE

1409 Boston Ave., Ouwerkerk family

BETHPAGE

2 Norfolk Lane, Fitzpatrick family

— Accepting donations for the MD Anderson Cancer Center

CENTEREACH

30 Daell Lane, Rovegno family

3 Malibu Lane, Fabris family

14 Elwood Rd., Vicidomine family

— Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

58/60 Woodview Lane, LeViness and Luciani families

— Accepting donations for New York Bully Crew and One Love Animal Rescue; lights synchronized to music

DEER PARK

7 Saint Clair St., Russo family

— Accepting donations for the Stroke & Brain Aneurysm Center of Long Island at Good Samaritan University Hospital

The Brown family's dazzling display in Aquebogue. Credit: Jason Brown

FARMINGDALE

69 Vandewater St., Nieves family

— Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

FRANKLIN SQUARE

232 Kalb Ave., Cullen family

GARDEN CITY

4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family

— Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

HICKSVILLE

50 Haverford Rd., Herder family

— Accepting donations for the American Cancer Society

HUNTINGTON

14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family

ISLIP

55 N. Ocean Ave., Puckett family

KINGS PARK

11 Alder Drive, Vasquez family

LEVITTOWN

12 Dale Lane, Papetti family

117 Schoolhouse Rd., Aquilina family

— Accepting donations for Massachusetts General Hospital's Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS

LINDENHURST

36 Irene St., David family

240 S. 3rd St., Vezzi family

252 36th St., Spinazzola family

The Dabbraccio family's sparking display in Seaford. Credit: Nick Dabbraccio

MASSAPEQUA

234 Bayview Ave., Davis family

MEDFORD

23 Audobon St., Haeseker family

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK

62 Fairfield Lane, Joseph Fiumano

OCEANSIDE

160 E. Lexington Ave., Wilzig family

— Accepting donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; display synchronized to music

OLD BETHPAGE

8 Beatrice Lane, Kusinitz family

PATCHOGUE

143 Rowland St., Rocklein family

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

53 Rush St., Meuschke family

RONKONKOMA

2560 Sycamore Ave., Bullis family

— Accepting donations for Paws of War and the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

8A 5th St., Curto family

— Accepting donations and toys for Mended Little Hearts

The Vicidomine family's light show, which is synchronized to music, in Centereach. Credit: Mike Vicidomine

SEA CLIFF

85 8th Ave., Brigis family

SEAFORD

745 Arlington Dr., Dabbraccio family

SELDEN

8 Highview Ave., Chiofalo family

SMITHTOWN

22 Dunedin St., Troy family

— Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

WANTAGH

2947 Mandalay Beach Rd., Bruno family

2505 Woodland Ave., Vecchio family

— Accepting donations for the Wantagh school district's Supportive Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA)

1316 Darby Rd. E., Marolda family

WEST BABYLON

1726 Quentin St., Lyman house

839 Bermuda Rd., Pardo family

— Accepting donations for Katie McBride Foundation

1101 Herzel Blvd, Osman family

— Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Suffolk County

WEST HEMPSTEAD

550 Pauley Dr. D’Aversa family

— Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation

WEST ISLIP

229 W. 3rd St., Imperati family

— Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

40 Pace Dr. S., Imperati family

YAPHANK

11 Tiger Court, Luke Ziccardi

— Collecting nonperishable and canned food items for Long Island Cares; lights synchronized to music