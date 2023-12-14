Newsday Holiday Lights 2023: Homes that will brighten up your nights
Joy.
In conversations with many of the Long Islanders whose holiday displays we chose to highlight, it was the word that came up over and over again. There was Luke Ziccardi, of Yaphank, who said he worked for more than 100 hours to set up his 20-minute light show, which is synchronized to music: "Witnessing the joy on people's faces makes every moment worthwhile," he said. And Rob Aquilina, of Levittown, who hopes his decorations bring "some joy in this crazy world we're in." Ken Osman, of West Babylon, really drove home the point, spelling out JOY in large letters on his front lawn.
For the men and women who spend weeks, if not months, perfecting their holiday displays, this is truly a labor of love. Their homes are sure to delight and amaze you with their creativity, and the care put into each one is evident.
“Everybody just gets so happy about seeing the colors and the lights and the magic, really, behind it,” said Jason D’Aversa, of West Hempstead, who used to decorate for the holidays with his father and brother and is now carrying on the tradition with his 2-year-old son.
Use our map or the list below to find your way to displays across Long Island. Read more about this year’s featured homes here.
AQUEBOGUE
56 Ida Lane, Brown family
BAY SHORE
1409 Boston Ave., Ouwerkerk family
BETHPAGE
2 Norfolk Lane, Fitzpatrick family
— Accepting donations for the MD Anderson Cancer Center
CENTEREACH
30 Daell Lane, Rovegno family
3 Malibu Lane, Fabris family
14 Elwood Rd., Vicidomine family
— Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation
58/60 Woodview Lane, LeViness and Luciani families
— Accepting donations for New York Bully Crew and One Love Animal Rescue; lights synchronized to music
DEER PARK
7 Saint Clair St., Russo family
— Accepting donations for the Stroke & Brain Aneurysm Center of Long Island at Good Samaritan University Hospital
FARMINGDALE
69 Vandewater St., Nieves family
— Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
FRANKLIN SQUARE
232 Kalb Ave., Cullen family
GARDEN CITY
4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family
— Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music
HICKSVILLE
50 Haverford Rd., Herder family
— Accepting donations for the American Cancer Society
HUNTINGTON
14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family
ISLIP
55 N. Ocean Ave., Puckett family
KINGS PARK
11 Alder Drive, Vasquez family
LEVITTOWN
12 Dale Lane, Papetti family
117 Schoolhouse Rd., Aquilina family
— Accepting donations for Massachusetts General Hospital's Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS
LINDENHURST
36 Irene St., David family
240 S. 3rd St., Vezzi family
252 36th St., Spinazzola family
MASSAPEQUA
234 Bayview Ave., Davis family
MEDFORD
23 Audobon St., Haeseker family
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK
62 Fairfield Lane, Joseph Fiumano
OCEANSIDE
160 E. Lexington Ave., Wilzig family
— Accepting donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; display synchronized to music
OLD BETHPAGE
8 Beatrice Lane, Kusinitz family
PATCHOGUE
143 Rowland St., Rocklein family
PORT JEFFERSON STATION
53 Rush St., Meuschke family
RONKONKOMA
2560 Sycamore Ave., Bullis family
— Accepting donations for Paws of War and the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
8A 5th St., Curto family
— Accepting donations and toys for Mended Little Hearts
SEA CLIFF
85 8th Ave., Brigis family
SEAFORD
745 Arlington Dr., Dabbraccio family
SELDEN
8 Highview Ave., Chiofalo family
SMITHTOWN
22 Dunedin St., Troy family
— Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
WANTAGH
2947 Mandalay Beach Rd., Bruno family
2505 Woodland Ave., Vecchio family
— Accepting donations for the Wantagh school district's Supportive Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA)
1316 Darby Rd. E., Marolda family
WEST BABYLON
1726 Quentin St., Lyman house
839 Bermuda Rd., Pardo family
— Accepting donations for Katie McBride Foundation
1101 Herzel Blvd, Osman family
— Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Suffolk County
WEST HEMPSTEAD
550 Pauley Dr. D’Aversa family
— Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation
WEST ISLIP
229 W. 3rd St., Imperati family
— Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music
40 Pace Dr. S., Imperati family
YAPHANK
11 Tiger Court, Luke Ziccardi
— Collecting nonperishable and canned food items for Long Island Cares; lights synchronized to music