Asking the Clergy: How can we stand up to racism?

On Monday, the country will honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and hopes for a more just and equitable “Beloved Community.” This week’s clergy discuss how to address those who, to paraphrase the civil rights icon, judge others by skin color instead of the content of their character.

The Rev. Earl Y. Thorpe Jr.

Pastor, Church-in-the-Garden, Garden City

The reality for so many people is that they inhabit a society where racism is active, embedded and shielded in power and influence throughout all facets of our lives. While some have been intoxicated with the notions of a post-racial society, conveniently citing the advancement of a few people of color in America, the truth is that racism has been inculcated in our lives and manifests itself in myriad ways. The disparities in educational and economic opportunities, gerrymandered voting maps and a lack of access to quality health care conceal the opaqueness of structural racism against the translucent foreground of overt, blatant acts of racism and racist ideology in our society, e.g., banning Black studies, the myth of the Lost Cause (an interpretation of the Civil War that downplays the role slavery played), and mass shootings in ethnic and religious spaces. The real question we must confront is why many in society feel that racism and institutional racism do not exist. And if racism does exist, it has been fomented against them. How can you stand up to racism when those who are perpetrating racism are calling you the racist? The social justice gospel of Christ demands we recognize and constantly fight against racism (hate) in society with love, social engagement and courage.

Sanaa Nadim

Chaplain and Director, Islamic Society, and Chair, Interfaith Center, Stony Brook University

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy are rooted in a deep belief that compassion and empathy are critical vectors for social justice. This means that we must step outside of ourselves and our own lived experiences and deepen a sense of community across divides. In the tradition of Islam, racial discrimination is explicitly forbidden. The Quran states in Chapter 49, verse 13, “We created you from a single (pair) of male and female and made you into nations and tribes, that ye may know each other, verily the most honored of you is the most God mindful of you (the most merciful, peaceful and righteous of you.) God made us into nations and tribes, but regardless of this we must commit to a shared sense of humanity, with principles that are guided by mercy, peace and righteousness. In February of 1957, in Chicago, King said, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension, confusion or war; it is the presence of some positive force — justice, goodwill and brotherhood.” Muslims believe that mankind is responsible for carrying out efforts that bring people closer to one another. We reject divisiveness, discrimination and injustice, and promote multiculturalism. The darkness of racism is fundamentally incompatible with God’s light.

Rabbi Orrin Krublit

Melville Jewish Center

Judaism believes that standing up to racism is not just a moral imperative, but also a spiritual one. Jewish tradition teaches us the value of every human being, created in the image of God. This foundational principle compels us to confront and challenge racism whenever we encounter it. It is crucial to educate oneself and others. Ignorance often fuels prejudice, and by learning about different cultures, histories and experiences, we can develop empathy and understanding. Engaging in open dialogue, attending workshops and reading literature on racial justice can broaden our perspectives. Speaking out against racism is essential. Whether it’s a racist joke, comment or policy that disproportionately affects people of color, staying silent implies complicity. We must challenge such instances, even when it’s uncomfortable. This includes advocating for equitable policies in our communities and institutions. In our congregations, we must create inclusive spaces where diversity is celebrated, and racial injustices are addressed head on. This involves regular introspection and a commitment to making our communities welcoming to all. Finally, prayer and reflection can guide and strengthen our resolve in this fight. Turning to our faith can provide comfort and inspiration, reminding us that the pursuit of justice is a sacred task.