I Do!: Jennifer DiSomma and Sanjaya Putra

They say love knows no boundaries. For Jennifer DiSomma and Sanjaya Putra, the adage has proven true.

The couple’s paths converged in May 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, when DiSomma, 30, said she was visiting the island with friends. On a whim, the group downloaded local dating app Tantan — and DiSomma and Putra, now 31, made a connection. Though they never met during that trip, she said they both felt good vibes during their messaging exchange.

“His English was very limited, so communicating was difficult,” recalled DiSomma, a marriage and family therapist who grew up in Babylon. “But we stayed in touch through social media using text translators . . . and we started to feel a real bond.”

She soon booked a trip back to Bali, and they decided to give their long-distance relationship a go. DiSomma said she would travel to Bali every few months, staying for three weeks at a time.

Have you gotten married in the past 12 months? Email your love story, in 250 words or less, to lilife@newsday.com, subject line I Do!

Putra proposed in June 2023 in Labuan Bajo, a town on the Indonesian island of Flores, and they decided they would start their life together in the United States. Putra, who worked in hospitality in Indonesia, secured a K-1 visa, issued to foreign-citizen fiancés of U.S. citizens.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The first time I left Bali I felt sad and nervous, all mixed into one,” said Putra.

DiSomma added, “He left his family, friends, job, everything. He had to adjust to a new environment, a new culture, new language, new people.”

On May 17, the couple wed at 620 Loft & Garden at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, with 65 guests.

“Our wedding was a very beautiful and very special day for me, Jennifer, our families and everyone who attended our wedding. . . . I wish my family could be there, but I am happy they could watch on Zoom,” said Putra.

The couple is now gearing up for their second reception, this one in Bali.

As they prepare for a second celebration, DiSomma was still reveling in the memory of the first. “Celebrating our love was so special,” she said. “I would get married every single day if I could.”