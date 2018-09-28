Commack student uses birthday to benefit nonprofit Let's Play It Forward

A Commack student is using her birthday as an opportunity to collect sports equipment for those in need.

Jordan Hub, an eighth-grader at Commack Middle School, collected more than 600 pieces of new and gently used equipment — including balls, cleats and skates — over a three-month span in the spring for the nonprofit Let's Play It Forward.

Jordan launched the project in preparation for her Bat Mitzvah in December, just after she turns 13. Jordan said she got the idea when her brother started playing lacrosse and she realized how expensive equipment can be.

"Every kid deserves to be able to play sports whether or not they can afford it," Jordan, 12, said. Of the amount of donations received, she said: "I was surprised and thrilled at how much stuff we got."

To solicit the items, Jordan used social media to spread the word and placed collection boxes in such locations as area gyms and businesses. The equipment was then stored in a bin donated by Westy Self Storage, in East Northport, which also donated the use of a truck to help transport items.

Jordan is on her school's field hockey team, plays flute and has been in the Continental math team, Yearbook Club and Leaders Club. She also participates in holiday food drives and has helped lead Sabbath services at a nursing home.