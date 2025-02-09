Long Island Black History Month events: Feb. 9-Feb. 16

The first iteration of Black History Month was organized in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, the son of formerly enslaved people and the second Black person to earn a PhD from Harvard University. It was initially called “Negro History Week” and scheduled to coincide with Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass’ (circa Feb. 14), according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The initiative became Black History Month in February 1976 “to more fully represent the scope and experience of Black history, life and culture,” according to the museum.

This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor,” focusing on the ways work impacts “the collective experiences of Black people,” according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which determines the theme. Events will be held across Long Island this week to mark the occasion. Please confirm events before attending.

ONGOING

BAY SHORE

AFRICAN AMERICANS AND LABOR

Works by Black artists on how labor influenced Black history and culture, curated by Faith Evans; reception 3-5 p.m. Feb. 16; display continues through Feb. 28, Islip Arts Council, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., free, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BRENTWOOD

TEEN ART

Teen artists showcase their talent and creativity by displaying flower silhouettes, neon acrylic artwork inspired by the artist Derrick Adams and watercolor artwork inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

DISPLAY: FRANCES BELL

Exhibit features books, photos and artwork from Bay Shore resident and library board trustee elder Frances Bell, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

GARDEN CITY

HONORING JAMES BALDWIN

Author James Baldwin is honored through the work of artist and activist Sabrina Nelson, on display 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Feb. 28, Art Gallery in the Ruth S. Hartley University Center, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., free, adelphi.edu, 516-877-4978.

GREAT NECK & NEW HYDE PARK

SCAVENGER HUNT

Learn about the accomplishments and impact of Black people in the history of the United States, for children and families, participate during library hours through Feb. 16, Great Neck libraries, free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055. In Great Neck, hunt is at the Main Building, 159 Bayview Ave. In New Hyde Park, it’s at the Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St.

LEVITTOWN

GROUP ART: LEND A HAND

Stop by the children’s room to design a handprint that will be turned into a community wreath, for children up to grade five, participate during library hours through Feb. 28, Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, free, levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

RIVERHEAD

MLK PORTRAIT PROJECT

View high school students’ portraits of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; reception held 4-6 p.m. Feb. 27; on display 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (closed weekends and holidays) through March 17, in the Lyceum Gallery, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.

FEB. 9

BOHEMIA

TRIBUTE PERFORMANCE: FROM JAZZ TO SOUL

Rhonda Denét & the Silver Fox Songs Trio pay tribute to the trailblazing women who shaped the landscape of jazz and soul music, including Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Nancy Wilson and Etta James, 2-3:30 p.m., Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave., free, connetquotlibrary.org, 631-567-5079.

FREEPORT BLACK WHALERS OF LI

The Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor examines the role Black mariners played in Long Island whaling history, as well as whaling’s ties to the Underground Railroad, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION CONCERT

Perfect Pitch Project performs songs that honor Black History Month, 1:30-3 p.m., Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register, for resident cardholders only, cplib.org, 631-928-1212.

WESTBURY CONCERT

Cody Childs & His Trio perform a jazz concert for patrons, 2:30-4 p.m., Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, register, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

FEB. 10

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: KERRY JAMES MARSHALL

Learn about the life and work of American artist and professor Kerry James Marshall, known for his paintings of Black figures, 11 a.m., hosted by Peninsula Public Library, 280 Central Ave., free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

MASSAPEQUA PARK & MIDDLE ISLAND

SLAVERY AND FREEDOM ON LONG ISLAND AND IN NY

Learn the complex history of slavery throughout New York and Long Island before and after the American Revolution, and explore true stories of those enslaved in Oyster Bay; at Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbor Lane, 2-3:30 p.m., free, register, 516-799-0770, massapequalibrary.org; program will be held in Middle Island at Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., 7-8:30 p.m., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

NEW HYDE PARK STORYTIME AND CRAFT

Hear stories highlighting Black authors, then create a craft, for children in prekindergarten-grade five, children must be accompanied by an adult, 4-4:45 p.m., Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell St., free, register, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

NORTHPORT BLACK WHALERS

An educator from the Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor discusses the history of Black whalers, including whaling’s ties to the Underground Railroad, 2 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., free, register, nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

PORT WASHINGTON AFTERNOON ON BROADWAY: CELEBRATING VOICES

Discussion about the groundbreaking Black artists and creators on Broadway, 3 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register to attend online or in-person, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE ADINKHRA STAMPING

Learn the ancient African art of stamping cloth on paper, with genuine Asante Adinkhra stamps from Ghana, Western Africa. Find out what symbols mean, who created them and why they are used, then create your own to take home, 6 p.m., Lakeview Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd., $5 supply fee, and $5 non-Lakeview Library resident fee, cash only, register, lakeviewlibrary.org, 516-536-3071.

SYOSSET

ONLINE: MADAM C.J. WALKER

Learn about the life of Madam C.J. Walker, who created her own brand of hair care products for Black women and is recognized as one of the first female self-made millionaires in America, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Syosset Library, free, register for a link, syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

WEST ISLIP

ONLINE: BLACK WHALERS

The Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor examines the roles Black mariners played in our whaling history, 7-8 p.m., hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, register for a link, westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

WESTBURY

AFRICAN AMERICAN READ-IN

Works written by Black authors are read by schoolchildren, with music from Westbury school district students, 6-8 p.m., Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

On Tuesday, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life, Freedom, and Justice,” cowritten by Anthony Ray Hinton, above, about his wrongful conviction, will be discussed at Glen Cove Public Library. Credit: AP/Hal Yeager

FEB. 11

ALBERTSON

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discussion of the novel “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead, 2 p.m., Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

GLEN COVE

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the memoir “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life, Freedom, and Justice,” by Anthony Ray Hinton with Lara Love Hardin, about a Black man who was wrongfully convicted and spent more than 28 years on death row before his release, 2-3 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., free, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

CHILDREN’S ART WORKSHOP

Create art inspired by Black artist Alma Thomas, for children in kindergarten-grade six, 4-5 p.m., Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd., free, register, lakeviewlibrary.org, 516-536-3071.

FEB. 12

BELLPORT

UNSUNG HEROES: SEGREGATED MILITARY UNITS

Learn the story of the Triple Nickels, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and other Black American military battalions, 6-7 p.m., South County Library, 22 Station Rd., free, register, sctylib.org, 631-286-0818

UNIONDALE

WRITE YOUR OWN GRAPHIC NOVEL

Choose an influential member of the Black community and write a short graphic novel biography about them, 4-5 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

FEB. 13

BRENTWOOD

MOVIE

Screening of the music documentary “Summer of Soul ( . . . Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” (2021, rated PG-13, 1:58) about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

GREAT NECK

ARTIST AND PROFESSOR KERRY JAMES MARSHALL

Learn about the life and work of American artist and professor Kerry James Marshall, known for his paintings of Black figures, 1-2:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free,

greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

HUNTINGTON STATION

THE POWER OF UNITY, BLACK CULTURE AND COMMUNITY

Program presented by the Town of Huntington features performances and a light dinner, 6 p.m., the program begins at 6:30 p.m., Walt Whitman High School, 301 West Hills Rd., free, huntingtonny.gov, 631-446-3702.

RIVERHEAD

EMPOWERMENT PRESENTATION

“Empowerment Through Adversity,” presented by Traciana Graves, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Montaukett Learning Resource Center, room 107/108, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.

UNIONDALE

ONLINE: BLACK HISTORY OF NEW YORK

Learn about the diaspora of the Black population from lower Manhattan to Harlem with an emphasis on how Blacks have contributed to the cultural and political life of the city, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Uniondale Public Library, free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

WYANDANCH

BRACELETS

Create bracelets inspired by Black History Month, for adults and teens, 6-7:30 p.m., Wyandanch Public Library, 14 S. 20th St., free, register, wyan.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-643-4848, ext. 240.

This undated photo shows historian Carter G. Woodson, who, in 1926, organized the first version of what is now Black History Month. Credit: AP

FEB. 14

BELLPORT

CONCERT: LOVE FROM JAZZ TO SOUL

Rhonda Denét pays tribute to the trailblazing women who shaped the landscape of jazz and soul, 7-8:15 p.m., South County Library, 22 Station Rd., free, register, sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

CENTRAL ISLIP

MOVIE

Screening of the biographical drama “Devotion,” (2022, rated PG-13, 2:19) the story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, starring Jonathan Majors, 1 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.

PORT WASHINGTON

AUTHOR EVENT: CLAIRE BELLERJEAU

Author Claire Bellerjeau discusses how an enslaved Black woman from Oyster Bay struggled for freedom during the Revolutionary War; copies of her biographies, “Remember Liss” and “Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution,” will be available for purchase and signing, noon, Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

FEB. 15

AMAGANSETT

CIVIL RIGHTS ON LI

Discussion on local civil rights events on Long Island from the 1950s through the 1970s, including employer boycotts and other measures aimed at ending local discriminatory practices, 2-3 p.m., Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main St., free, register, amagansettlibrary.org, 631-267-3810.

BRENTWOOD

THE AMERICAN DREAM OR THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE

Discover Blacks’ invaluable contributions to the promise of America, in spite of the legacy of contradictions and discrimination, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

SEA CLIFF

JAZZ STEPS THROUGH THE AGES

Learn about the history of jazz, from the blues of the early 1900s, to Dixieland, swing, bebop, bossa nova and beyond, 2 p.m., Sea Cliff Village Library, 300 Sea Cliff Ave., free, seaclifflibrary.org, 516-671-4290.

The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, photographed last year, will, along with the Concerned Fathers Association, host a celebration next Sunday at the Half Hollow Hills Community Library in Dix Hills. Credit: Howard Simmons

FEB. 16

BELLMORE

MOVIE

Screening of the dark comedy “American Fiction,” (2023, rated R, 1:57) about a writer fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment and uses a pen name to write a book that he secretly despises, starring Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sterling K. Brown, 2 p.m., Bellmore Memorial Library, 2288 Bedford Ave., free, register, bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

DIX HILLS

CELEBRATION

Learn about the contributions of past pioneers and current leaders and their impact on our country, presented by The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights and Concerned Fathers Association, 2-3:30 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, register, for resident library cardholders only, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

ELMONT

CONCERT

City Sounds Music’s orchestra pays homage to Black-owned record labels Philadelphia International and Motown Records, 2-3:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

HUNTINGTON

SUGAR AND SPICE MOTOWN

Hear some of your favorite classic Motown songs, 2 p.m. Huntington Library, 338 Main St., register, myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

MIDDLE ISLAND

CONCERT

Cody Childs & His Trio performs an eclectic array of songs from the genres of jazz and soul from the 1950s through the 1970s, 2-3:30 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus ​​​​​​with LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano