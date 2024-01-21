Seniors Calendar: Long Island events

Some listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

ONLINE: UNUSUAL CANDIDATES

Lawrence: Learn about eight of history’s most unlikely candidates for America’s highest office, 11 a.m. Monday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsula.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

NATIVE PLANT WINTER SOWING

Bellport: Bring a one-gallon milk or water jug in a waterproof bag and go home with a mini-greenhouse with native plant seeds that can be placed outside for the winter and then grow into strong plants in spring, 7 p.m. Monday, South Country Library, 22 Station Rd., free, register at sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

ONLINE: ONLINE PRIVACY

Setauket: Learn best practices for securing your online presence and review trusted websites, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, free, register for a link at emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

ONLINE: BEFORE YOU RETIRE

Uniondale: The Social Security Administration presents an overview of programs, including how to qualify and when to file for benefits like retirement and Medicare, 1 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

ONLINE: YOUR BODY & GRIEF

Virtual: Learn to redefine what grief means to you and to shift its impact on your life by creating habits to restore your body’s vitality, 7 p.m. Tuesday, presented by COPE Foundation and Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, free, register for a link at copefoundation.org, 516-832-2673.

ONLINE: GOOGLE

Huntington: A demonstration of various Google services, including Google Image Search, Google Translate, video, maps, and Google Arts and Culture, 2 p.m. Wednesday, presented by SeniorNet, free, register for a link at seniornetli.org..

AGING IN PLACE

Sayville: Learn tips for successful aging in place, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

LOWERING DRUG COSTS

Islip: Discuss prescription safety and how to reduce the cost of medications, presented by Senior Services of North America, 11 a.m. Thursday, Islip Library, 71 Monell Ave., free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at isliplibrary.org, 631-581-5933.

ONLINE: KIDS IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Seaford: Discussion about the lives of the children of U.S. presidents, 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Seaford Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

HEALTHY AGING

Plainview: Learn how to maximize energy, 2 p.m. Thursday, Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Rd., free, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

ONLINE: THE ROARING TWENTIES

Glen Cove: Discussion on the 1920s and the relevance the decade holds for life in America today, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

THE WINTER NIGHT SKY

Huntington: The Vanderbilt Planetarium presents a deeper look into some of the most familiar constellations, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Huntington Library, 338 Main St., free, register at myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus, LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano