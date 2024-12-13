Holiday homes to visit across Long Island

Are you looking to find the most extravagantly decorated holiday homes on Long Island? We have you covered.

Use our map or the list below to find your way to displays across the Island. And read more about the 12 homes we featured in the Dec. 15 LI Life Holiday Lights section here.

AQUEBOGUE

56 Ida Lane, Brown family

BETHPAGE

23 Phyllis Dr., Paris family

BELLMORE

2323 Centre Ave., Prainito Family

CENTEREACH

3 Malibu Lane, Fabris family

(Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital)

DEER PARK

50 Pebble Lane, Zieris family

DIX HILLS

31 Village Hill Dr., Messina family (Claire Messina is 95 and she still decorates!)

GARDEN CITY

4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family

(Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation)

HOLTSVILLE

4 Blossom Ave., Nardella family

HUNTINGTON

14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family

(Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation)

LEVITTOWN

22 Crescent Lane., Chirillo family

LYNBROOK

59 Oak St., Quaranto family

MASSAPEQUA

289 North Boston Ave., Bove family

MERRICK

2509 Yale Place, Heide Family

RIVERHEAD

33 Fern Ave., Micari family

RONKONKOMA

8A 5th St., Curto family

(Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island)

PATCHOGUE

143 Rowland St., Rocklein family

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

63 Hurtin St., Karaboulis/Scheidemann

53 Rush St., Meuschke family

(Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

SAINT JAMES

11 Heidie Ct., Hare family

(Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

SAYVILLE

203 Johnson Ave., Theofield family

(Accepting donations for P.S. I love You Day, Inc.)

WEST ISLIP

40 Pace Dr. S., Imperati family

(Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation)

WANTAGH

1316 Darby Road East., Marolda family

(Accepting donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital)