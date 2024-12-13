Long IslandLI Life

Holiday homes to visit across Long Island

The Froehlich family home in East Meadow.

The Froehlich family home in East Meadow. Credit: Linda Rosier

Are you looking to find the most extravagantly decorated holiday homes on Long Island? We have you covered.

Use our map or the list below to find your way to displays across the Island. And read more about the 12 homes we featured in the Dec. 15 LI Life Holiday Lights section here.

AQUEBOGUE

56 Ida Lane, Brown family 

BETHPAGE

23 Phyllis Dr., Paris family 

BELLMORE

2323 Centre Ave., Prainito Family 

CENTEREACH

3 Malibu Lane, Fabris family

(Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital)

DEER PARK

50 Pebble Lane, Zieris family 

DIX HILLS

31 Village Hill Dr., Messina family (Claire Messina is 95 and she still decorates!)

GARDEN CITY

4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family

(Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation)

HOLTSVILLE

4 Blossom Ave., Nardella family

HUNTINGTON

14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family

(Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation)

LEVITTOWN

22 Crescent Lane., Chirillo family 

LYNBROOK

59 Oak St., Quaranto family

MASSAPEQUA

289 North Boston Ave., Bove family 

MERRICK

2509 Yale Place, Heide Family 

RIVERHEAD

33 Fern Ave., Micari family 

RONKONKOMA

8A 5th St., Curto family

(Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island)

PATCHOGUE

143 Rowland St., Rocklein family 

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

63 Hurtin St., Karaboulis/Scheidemann

53 Rush St., Meuschke family

(Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

SAINT JAMES

11 Heidie Ct., Hare family

(Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

SAYVILLE

203 Johnson Ave., Theofield family

(Accepting donations for P.S. I love You Day, Inc.)

WEST ISLIP

40 Pace Dr. S., Imperati family

(Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation)

WANTAGH

1316 Darby Road East., Marolda family

(Accepting donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital)

