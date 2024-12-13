Holiday homes to visit across Long Island
Are you looking to find the most extravagantly decorated holiday homes on Long Island? We have you covered.
Use our map or the list below to find your way to displays across the Island. And read more about the 12 homes we featured in the Dec. 15 LI Life Holiday Lights section here.
AQUEBOGUE
56 Ida Lane, Brown family
BETHPAGE
23 Phyllis Dr., Paris family
BELLMORE
2323 Centre Ave., Prainito Family
CENTEREACH
3 Malibu Lane, Fabris family
(Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital)
DEER PARK
50 Pebble Lane, Zieris family
DIX HILLS
31 Village Hill Dr., Messina family (Claire Messina is 95 and she still decorates!)
GARDEN CITY
4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family
(Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation)
HOLTSVILLE
4 Blossom Ave., Nardella family
HUNTINGTON
14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family
(Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation)
LEVITTOWN
22 Crescent Lane., Chirillo family
LYNBROOK
59 Oak St., Quaranto family
MASSAPEQUA
289 North Boston Ave., Bove family
MERRICK
2509 Yale Place, Heide Family
RIVERHEAD
33 Fern Ave., Micari family
RONKONKOMA
8A 5th St., Curto family
(Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island)
PATCHOGUE
143 Rowland St., Rocklein family
PORT JEFFERSON STATION
63 Hurtin St., Karaboulis/Scheidemann
53 Rush St., Meuschke family
(Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
SAINT JAMES
11 Heidie Ct., Hare family
(Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
SAYVILLE
203 Johnson Ave., Theofield family
(Accepting donations for P.S. I love You Day, Inc.)
WEST ISLIP
40 Pace Dr. S., Imperati family
(Accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation)
WANTAGH
1316 Darby Road East., Marolda family
(Accepting donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital)
