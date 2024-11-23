Long Island malls: Holiday hours and events 

Here’s a list of hours and special features at Long Island malls and outlets to help keep your holidays merry and safe.

BROADWAY COMMONS

358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-939-0679; atbroadwaycommons.com

Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; open Black Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dec. 16-23 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 11 a.m.-4 p.m..

The Santa Experience features photos with Santa, family programs and promotions daily through Dec. 24. Sensitive Santa Quiet Experience and pet photos will be available; check website for details.

When you’re ready to drop, refuel at the food court or one of the mall’s restaurants.

GREEN ACRES MALL

2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream; 516-561-1157; shopgreenacres.com

Closed Thanksgiving, open Black Friday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

Go to shopgreenacres.com, Instagram or the Green Acres Mall Facebook page to find special holiday events.

Santa Claus is seeing visitors daily through Dec. 24, except Thanksgiving. For hours, details and to make a reservation for a select 15-minute time, visit shopgreenacres.com/santaphotos. Packages start at $39.99, with a $4.95 reservation fee.

Eateries range from kiosks to sit-down options.

Americana In Manhasset. Credit: Danielle Silverman

AMERICANA MANHASSET

Northern Boulevard and Searingtown Road, Manhasset; 516-627-2277; americana manhasset.com

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; check with individual stores as hours may vary.

Shoppers are invited to join in Americana’s annual holiday shopping benefit, Champions for Charity. Register for a Champion Number at championsforcharity.org, by phone at 516-627-2277 or in person at Americana’s Concierge. Present your Champions number when making a purchase at participating stores Dec. 5-7, and 25% of your full price, pretax purchase will be donated to the participating charities of your choice.

Shoppers fill the halls of the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City for Black Friday 2022. Credit: Howard Schnapp

ROOSEVELT FIELD

630 Old Country Rd., Uniondale, 516-742-8000; simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

Make a reservation for a guaranteed photo with Santa. A reservation fee of $4.95 will be charged along with the fee for the photos.

For children with special needs, Caring Santa is a private experience for families on Dec. 8, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., reservation required.

Santa photos with your furry friends take place on Pet Nights, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

For reservations, visit whereissanta.com.

A charity gift-wrapping station will be available from Dec. 9 through Christmas Eve.

Food options include the casual Dining District eateries and full-service restaurants, and new stores such as Gregorys Coffee, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Venchi.

Need a place for the kids to unwind? Visit the new play area on the concourse level.

Samanea in Westbury. Credit: /Howard Simmons

SAMANEA NEW YORK

1500 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 516-228-2110; exploresamanea.com

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., hours may vary, call or check the website; call stores directly for hours through the season.

Black Friday Shopping Spectacular will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, indoors in the Center Court. It will feature a diverse array of vendors offering unique and handcrafted gifts.

December Holiday Artisan Vendor Shopping will be every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on the second floor. It will feature 30 small businesses each day.

Christmas Village Holiday Fair and Market will take place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 21, indoors in the Center Court. It will feature more than 40 vendors and festive activities, including face painting and kids' crafts. Photos with Santa are $10, no appointment needed. Explore Santa's Workshop, where children can make crafts, sip on hot cocoa and receive a special gift from Santa himself. Fees apply for activities, food and shopping.

Dining options include The Cheesecake Factory, Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot and Dave & Busters.

The Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Credit: Rick Kopstein

SMITH HAVEN MALL

313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-1433; simon.com/mall/smith-haven-mall

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

The Grand Castle at Center Court will be the home to Santa and his elves for pictures through Christmas Eve; reservations are encouraged and may be made at whereissanta.com. There is a $4.95 reservation fee.

Caring Santa, a sensory-friendly photo experience for children with special needs, will take place 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 8.

Bring your four-legged friends and snap a photo with Santa from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

Join local police officers for cookies and milk and letter writing to Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9.

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the Town of Brookhaven’s Toy Drive through Christmas Eve.

Dining options include a casual food court and sit-down restaurants. New this year are Mango, Kong Dog, New York Fries, Duchess Cookies, Black Pearl Bubble Tea, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Ford’s Garage.

The South Shore Mall in Bay Shore. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

SOUTH SHORE MALL

1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore; 631-665-8600; southshoremallrealty.com

Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day; open Black Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

A Holiday Market will be held noon-7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Dicks Sporting Goods Court.

The East Islip High School Orchestra will perform at the Islip Arts Gallery at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, and the West Islip High School Orchestra will perform from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14.

Santa is available for photos through Dec. 24; skip the line by making a reservation at whereissanta.com. There is a $4.95 reservation fee.

Dining options inside the mall include a casual food court and sit-down restaurants along the outside of the mall.

From left: Shoppers Gina Annecchiarico, Natalie Annecchiarico, Maria Samuel, and Taylor Samuel walk the halls of the Tanger Outlets Deer Park in 2019. Credit: Howard Schnapp

TANGER OUTLETS DEER PARK

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; 631-667-0600; tangeroutlet.com/deerpark

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

The mall will host a Holiday Cheer truck from Dec. 12-15. Free hot chocolate and coffee will be available for TangerClub members, along with free gift wrap for select purchases.

Black Friday 2022 shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead. Credit: Tom Lambui

TANGER OUTLETS RIVERHEAD

200 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead; 631-369-2732; tangeroutlets.com/riverhead

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

Santa will be available for pictures from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 at the pedestrian plaza in Tanger 2. Family-friendly entertainment and crafts will be offered.

A statue of the area's most famous resident, Walt Whitman, stands guard outside the shopping mall that bears his name; Walt Whitman Shops on Rt. 110. Credit: David L. Pokress

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-271-1741; simon.com/mall/walt-whitman-shops

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; call or check website for hours throughout the season.

Photos with Santa will be available through Dec. 24. A $4.95 reservation fee is added to the package price.

The “Signature Santa Experience” runs through Dec. 6 at $149.99 per family. It features 15-minute reservations with Santa and his elves, including a custom greeting by name, multiple poses, story time with Santa with a book chosen by guests, candid shots chronicling the experience and a gift from Santa. Reservations can be made at whereissanta.com

A Caring Santa photo experience for children with special needs will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 8. Reservations are required.

Pet photos with Santa will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1.

Additional holiday events include: “Cocoa & Crafts with a Cop” from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 9, free; “Pajama Party with Santa," from 5-8 p.m. Dec.13, optional picture packages start at $39.99; "Storytime With the Elves” from 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 20, free.

Charity gift-wrapping services will be offered from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 21 through Christmas Eve.

Compiled by Lynn Petry, Caroline Curtin, Nyasia Spencer and Dorothy Guadagno