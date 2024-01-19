Soaking your feet in hot water could help a migraine

About 39 million Americans live with migraines. However, that number could be higher as many people don’t seek medical attention or get a proper diagnosis, according to the American Migraine Foundation.

Migraines can last anywhere from a couple of hours to a few days — and those who suffer from chronic migraines can experience an episode for up to a week. Symptoms vary but include severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of the head, sometimes accompanied by light and sound sensitivity. There are many remedies to help relieve migraine pain and to lessen the frequency of attacks, from over-the-counter medicines to Botox.

Now, TikTok is popularizing a new way to find relief from migraine pain. TikTokers say the trick to relieving migraines fast is to soak your feet in hot water. And unlike some other TikTok health trends, the experts are on board.

According to Dr. Kunal Sood, an interventional pain doctor in Maryland, “Soaking your feet in hot water causes the blood vessels in your feet to dilate by pulling away the blood from your head. It eases the pressure on the blood vessels, causing migraines and decreasing your pain. Yes, it is as simple as this, and this hack actually works.”

TikToker Becca Von Bereghy posted a video with her sitting at the edge of her bathtub and soaking her feet in hot water. According to Berghy — whose video has been viewed over 4 million times — her headache went away in a matter of minutes.

Here are a few other ways to help fight a migraine at home, according to WebMD:

•Use a cold pack, placing it behind your neck.

•Drink some caffeine.

•Find a quiet, dark space in your house.

•Go for a walk or try yoga.

•Add more dark leafy greens to your diet to boost magnesium levels.

“We should remain open to new ideas,” Kiran Rajneesh, MD, a neurologist and pain medicine specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Health magazine. “However, as physicians, we need to perform due diligence before endorsing new therapies and treatments, including lifestyle measures.”

Of course, if you get frequent severe headaches, you should see a doctor. If your headaches are migraines, he or she can prescribe pain-relieving medications that can interrupt an attack. Many prescription medications also are available to reduce the frequency and severity of migraines.