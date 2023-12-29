5 things you should stop doing if you're over 50

Hitting the milestone of turning 50 comes with many benefits. For one, your days of worrying about acne breakouts are largely behind you and allergies can be much less severe, experts say.

But there are some habits you may have continued over the years that you'll want to quit when you're 50 and older.

We spoke to various health experts to gather five things you should cut out of your life for good. Granted, some of these tips are things you shouldn't do at any age, but they're that much more important now. You should stop:

Avoiding regular health screenings

Dr. Aditi Springstubb wrote that osteoporosis can pose a major health hazard after 65. Because of that, Springstubb, who works in internal medicine with Hoag Medical Group in California, says a bone density exam is crucial. Vitals and bloodwork are also important, with the latter helping monitor cholesterol. That can inform changes you may need to make. Other screenings such as those for prostate cancer and lung cancer can also be required for men 50-70 and people ages 55-80, with the latter screening depending on smoking history.

Taking OTC meds without reading the labels

Older adults can be at a higher risk of major drug interactions. patients on at least six medications have an 80% chance of having a drug interaction, according to Alexis M. Eastman, clinical medical director of UW Hospitals and Clinics' Division of Geriatrics in Wisconsin. "Each time you add a new medication you're adding to your risk," she said. The Food and Drug Administration said you should speak to your doctor about any supplements and OTC drugs you take when you're being prescribed a new medicine.

Restricting your diet too much

"Healthy eating is important, but you shouldn't deprive yourself. As a dietitian, I often explain to clients the mental health benefits of a less-restrictive diet," said registered dietitian Rachel Fine, with New York City-based To The Pointe Nutrition. "An 'eat less' mindset can set us up for a cycle of guilt when unfair expectations are not met due to the biological consequences of food restrictions" — such as increased cravings. Instead, life coach and intuitive eating counselor Rachel Cole said you should focus on following your cravings and paying attention to how your body is feeling.

Avoiding earplugs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should try to avoid loud noises and wear earplugs to protect your hearing. Tiny hair fibers are inside your ear and loud noise can damage them permanently. "Loud noises are the No. 1 cause of hearing damage, even more so than old age. Hearing protection is the only way to keep your hearing from becoming prematurely damaged," according to Cary Audiology, based in Cary, North Carolina.

Not living in the moment

There's a reason people have been turning to mindfulness. Being aware of what's occurring in the present can decrease rumination, according to a study cited by the American Psychological Association. The APA also says practicing mindfulness can improve focus, make you less emotionally reactive and boost working memory.