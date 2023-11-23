Polar bear plunges on Long Island: What to know

As winter approaches, Long Island offers a unique and exhilarating way to embrace the cold and awaken your senses: the polar bear plunge.

This invigorating tradition has gained popularity over the years, attracting thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. Besides the thrill, participants often engage in these plunges to raise funds for charitable causes like the Special Olympics New York, which offers four plunges on Long Island between November and March.

“It’s all about ‘freezin’ for a reason,’ that's our motto," said Rebecca Hoffmann, Special Olympics New York's director of development. "We have participants of all ages coming out to raise awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics New York.”

The first plunge of the season took place in Mount Sinai on Nov. 18, but three more are planned in Northport, Port Washington and Massapequa.

“They are all very cold, that’s part of it, but it’s to come out and promote inclusion for everyone," said Hoffman.

Katy Saas, a Special Olympics equestrian, agreed: “It’s very cold, but it’s all for a good cause," she said.

Anyone attempting a cold-water swim should take the proper safety precautions. But if you're seeking an unforgettable adventure this winter, consider taking the plunge.

“Check it off your bucket list," said Hoffman. "Once you do it, once you're on that beach, 3,2,1, you’re going in the water, and it’s all for a good cause — it makes it worth it.”