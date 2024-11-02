Asking the Clergy: How can faith help a divided nation?

As Election Day approaches on Tuesday, this week’s clergy discuss how faith can transcend political division and help us move on whether our preferred candidates win or lose.

Erik Larson

Teacher, Global Harmony House (Brahma Kumaris), Great Neck

Faith is based in belief or experience. Some have an idea in their mind, some have a feeling in their heart. Either can be a guide for our actions, which we hope and anticipate will bring an eternal benefit. An idea for the Brahma Kumaris is in our picture of a tree. The tree is shown emerging from a seed — one seed. As the tree grows, branches emerge and smaller branches from each of those. Twigs and leaves complete the picture of a mature blossoming tree. The tree represents the connectedness of souls, religions and beliefs, with each other and the seed of the tree, God. A tree has different parts with different roles and purposes. The bark of a tree has no hatred or prejudice of the leaves. The tree roots are not jealous of the twigs. When individuals understand our spiritual and worldly connections, that understanding, that faith, will elevate our own perspective toward others, allow the love, cooperation and mutual support for the whole of humanity to emerge and help to heal a divided nation. The healing starts based on what we think and the experiences we create through those thoughts. When we choose to see each other as a part of the whole, with respect and inclusion, the tree will be healthy and flourish.

Elder Millicent Small

Grace Cathedral International, Uniondale

Faith is unifying. God’s plan is for us all to live in harmony with each other.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Faith gives us the conviction that God reigns supremely over all people and all circumstances. The stronger our faith, the more highly we will respect each other as God’s valuable creation. As we navigate our own personal walk with God, we are looking steadfast to the one who is able to unite us despite our gender, religious, racial or political differences. Persons of strong faith have a belief that we are all connected to the Divine. Prayer unites and draws people closer together. Individuals with strong faith possess mental peace and greater social virtues that encourage us in seeing the similarities rather than highlighting our differences.

In October, we celebrated Clergy Appreciation Month, acknowledging those who utilize their God-ordained platform to share God’s message of love giving hope to all God’s people. Romans 12:16-18 encourages us to live in harmony with each other. In this seemingly polarizing season in our nation, we need to unite as people of faith, calling on God to strengthen and bring together this divided nation. Let us be the salt and light, bringing hope and healing in our communities.

Rabbi Tuvia Teldon

Regional director, Chabad Lubavitch of Long Island

I once read that the nature of countries is to overrationalize the past, overdramatize the present, and underestimate the future. If this applies to people as well, then the United States is filled with serious divisions of opinion — about the past, present and future. But divisions thrive when we focus on the details. Faith thrives on looking at the bigger picture, when we look at how much we have in common. We are “one nation, under G-d, indivisible” with shared Western values and family goals — in the big picture. After the elections we will have a choice. Do we focus on the details that divide us and continue to unravel as a society, or do we rise higher with the faith that whatever the results of the election may be, G-d does have a plan for the United States? We can make our greatest contribution to America by focusing on what unites us. I realize there are serious issues at stake here, but the future of our country depends on each of us making the right decision and then acting on it. With faith in G-d and His big picture, we can overcome these divisions.