Asking the Clergy: How can religious leaders avoid burnout?

An online mental health summit hosted this month by the Wheaton, Illinois-based Spiritual First Aid training program drew thousands of registrations from over 100 countries, according to the organization’s website, spiritualfirstaid.org. This week’s clergy discuss how they keep burnout at bay during challenging times for religious leaders.

THE REV. DOUGLAS R. ARCOLEO

Pastor, St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, Franklin Square

Any successful self-care strategy for Christian clergy, or for others, will begin and end with Jesus, who says: “Come to me, all you who labor and find life burdensome, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). In that invitation, Jesus reveals himself as the one who transcends religion and offers not only the clergy, but every human, regardless of their race, language, skin color, sex, country of origin or creed, the care that everyone is looking for. And as true as that is for people on both sides of the Ukraine/Russia border, the Israel/Palestine border, and the U.S./Mexico border, as true as that is for refugees and the homebound, widows and orphans, and nurses and patients, it is especially true for clergy who have been charged by God with the care of all of these and more. It is there, in the presence of Jesus, that God confers on those who spend time with him “such grace that when we lack human means to do good, and our own powers fail, the Divine power of the sufferings of Christ strengthen us to respond to and relieve the bodily and spiritual troubles of all who labor and find life burdensome” (Acta Sanctorum Octobria 8 [1853], 201-2021).

THE REV. RAY BAGNUOLO

Pastor, Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ

Ministry is a practice, requiring prayer and discernment to balance expectations with what you can reasonably hope to accomplish. The professional practice of ministry brings with it many personal challenges, from knowing oneself, to keeping right-sized and trusting in God enough to hear when it is time for a change. All ministers serve for a period of time; we follow someone and someone will follow us. Years ago, staying in a call beyond when it was time to go, and seeking to turn things around while holding onto unreasonable expectations, brought me closer to burnout than any of the day-to-day wonders and challenges of ministry. I temporarily missed the signs of change. The powerful, complex currents of modern society can easily overwhelm a steady spiritual, physical, emotional and mental state of being. Caring for oneself and leading others in such a complex world requires the support of trusted and honest colleagues, friends and other professionals. When I see myself as charged with changing people instead of loving them, staying rooted when my ministry is done or no longer possible, or experiencing any other loss of perspective, I work against the invitation to follow God’s call. Ineffectiveness, disillusionment and even burnout are sure to follow.

THE REV. OMOTAYO COLE CINEUS

Pastor, Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church, Roslyn Heights

As I sit and reflect on this question about burnout, I have to admit that it almost feels as if I am being selfish or even not honoring my “yes” to ministry. The secular world has embraced the idea of self-care in the workplace, and I have to admit a light was shown during the COVID-19 pandemic for those who are in the clergy. The cycle of birth, life and death is repeated in one form or another for clergy, and the fact that our role is to soothe and support is expected and understood. But it leaves one with unfinished cycles of grief, thereby causing burnout. The work and need for pastoral care and counseling for clergy could provide relief as well as routinize the safe spaces for vulnerability, self-care and therapy.

“All of culture is collaborating for us not to rest,” as Tricia Hersey, the American poet, performance artist, activist and founder of the organization The Nap Ministry states in her book, “Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto” (Little, Brown Spark 2022). Burnout is an inevitable end if clergy do not seek God’s guidance for rest.