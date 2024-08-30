At Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, amateur musicians jam with their idols

Long Island veterinarian Evan Blonder recently strapped on his guitar and rocked The Cutting Room in Manhattan with Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones.

His band, The AlphaKatz, “was really dialed into the music,” said Blonder, 61, who owns East Village Green Animal Hospital in Levittown and lives in Great Neck. “We were holding our own.”

Blonder sang and played with a band assembled as part of Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, four-day sessions that give amateur musicians the opportunity to learn from rock star “counselors.”

“They do master classes and jam rooms in person,” said the camp’s founder, David Fishof. “They perform each day with a different rock star, with a headliner.”

Camps have been held in Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Florida, The Bahamas and the United Kingdom. A Long Island version is planned, for kids aged 11 to 17, next summer.

Recent guests have included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and bassist Michael Anthony of Van Halen. Upcoming camps will feature The Police’s Stewart Copeland and Green Day’s Mike Dirnt.

“You grew up with posters of them on the walls,” said the camp’s musical director, Vixen lead guitarist Britt Lightning. “Now you’re in the same room playing these songs with the people who wrote and recorded them.”

Fishof said he started the camp 28 years ago after managing the Monkees and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

“I realized how much fun we were having on the road with these rockers,” he said. “I said, ‘What if I can give this experience to a fan? They can live like a rock star for four days.’ ”

Fishof said about 6,000 people have attended the sessions, which typically include 60 to 70 campers. Women-only programs and junior camps are also available. Musicians are matched in bands based on their ability, from beginner to advanced.

In addition to Jones, Blonder said he also loved performing with and learning from guitarist and keyboard player Jimmy Vivino, who led the house band for the TBS late-night show “Conan” and is part of the Beatles tribute band The Fab Faux. He hopes to return for another camp session, this time with members of The Police in Los Angeles.

“I said, ‘Let’s get back together, go . . . to LA,’ ” he said of his band. “And we’ll play some Police music.”