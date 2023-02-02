School Notebook: 3 LI experiments to be launched into space

The Garden City, Long Beach and Lynbrook school districts are feeling over the moon about their recent space-related achievements.

Students from each of the three district are among 39 communities worldwide selected to have a science experiment launched into space this year as part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education’s Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.

The experiments, which were among more than 2,500 proposals, are being prepared for launch this spring and will be performed in space by astronauts in the International Space Station.

“This is real science as a verb: engaging, authentic, project-based learning that inspires students to dream big,” said Long Beach’s science director, Cristie Tursi.

Long Beach’s experiment, which explores how microgravity affects the germination of oyster mushroom spawns, was submitted by sixth-graders Frank Depace Jr., Nathaniel Kaplan, Gregory Seifert, Jackson Spitz and Giuliana Urrego.

Garden City’s experiment, which explores how microgravity affects the germination of dill seeds, was submitted by seventh-graders Tejas Bera, Fallon Grant, Ryan Schmidt and Sarah Ullrich.

Lynbrook’s experiment, which explores how microgravity affects the growth of wine cap mushrooms, was submitted by freshmen Jack Murray and Aidan Michaels.

“This project was an amazing opportunity for many students to experience true science research and test their curiosity,” said Lynbrook Superintendent Melissa Burak.

In Copiague, third-graders at Great Neck Road Elementary School delve into a writing project in which they pretend to be stuck inside a snow globe, describing how they got there and how they might escape. Credit: Copiague School District

BRENTWOOD

’Mix It Up’

Brentwood High School recently held its first Mix It Up at Lunch Day to help students step outside their comfort zones and interact with different peers. The goal was to reduce the number of students who “sit in isolation and eat lunch alone,” school officials said.

The inaugural event included everything from dance music to prize giveaways. Amore Pizza in Bay Shore donated hundreds of free pizza and soda coupons, and Victory Mixed Martial Arts in East Islip donated free two-week lesson coupons.

In addition, $750 in Visa gift cards was donated for raffles by Victor Picone, owner of the Long Island Junior Ducks and CEO of the Farmingdale-based nonprofit StrengthHeals.

In Levittown, Northside Elementary School students Gabriella and Isabella Quijije got a surprise visit from their father, CW2 Jesse Quijije, who had returned from deployment in Kuwait with the U.S. Army. They are also joined here by their mother, Carolina. Credit: Levittown School District

MALVERNE

Calm Center

Malverne High School recently unveiled a Calm Center that was designed to allow students to “decompress or meditate without disruptions,” school officials said.

The room, situated near the school’s library, includes a variety of stress balls and tactile toys as well as materials for coloring, drawing and writing.

It is open to students during their lunch periods and is accessible only to those student who have taken a required four-hour course on mindfulness.

“We want to put students in the position to not only maximize the room, but take advantage of the quiet, the mindful activities and the calmness during their hectic days,” said the district’s supervisor of humanities, Jason Mach.

Bayport-Blue Point High School students have been establishing a strong foundation of cardio fitness as part of a full-year spin fusion course that consists of 19 spin bikes in the school’s Bob Venero Fitness Center. Credit: Bayport-Blue Point School District

NEW HYDE PARK

Staying on TRACK

New Hyde Park Road School recently implemented an initiative that encourages positive behavior among students by rewarding them for staying on TRACK, which stands for “try, respect, accountable, cooperate and kind.”

One class each week from kindergarten to second grade and grades three to six that display TRACK behavior will earn a Mighty Mustang Award, which is named after the school’s mascot. Children are also individually rewarded for positive behaviors with “mighty bucks,” which can be cashed in for toys and school supplies, among other things.

As one recent reward, fifth-grader Noel George served as the school’s principal for a day and used his position to call for an outdoor recess day, school officials said.

In Roslyn Heights, East Hills Elementary School students and staff have been participating in a Kindness Challenge. If they see someone doing something kind, like waving to someone new or inviting someone to play with them, they can write their name on a poster that matches what they observed. Credit: Jennifer Sheehan

SOUTH HUNTINGTON

Expanded food pantry

The South Huntington School District held a ribbon cutting to unveil a newly expanded food pantry at Walt Whitman High School. The expansion was made possible by a $10,000 donation of gift cards from Stop & Shop that enables the pantry to serve all students and families in need in the district’s seven schools.

Walt Whitman’s life skills students are using the gift cards to shop for food and stock the shelves. The pantry was founded by former student Kristina Lineen in late 2020 as the community was “emerging from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic,” school officials said.

Food packages are available to those that submit a form available on the district’s website.

In Nesconset, fourth-graders at Tackan Elementary School explore the culture of the Eastern Woodland Indians, who inhabited New York State, as part of a program called Journeys Into American Indian Territory. Credit: Smithtown Central School District

ISLANDWIDE

Solve for Tomorrow

Five Long Island teams are among 300 state finalists nationwide in Samsung’s 2022-23 Solve for Tomorrow competition, which challenges students in grades 6 to 12 to develop solutions to problems facing their communities.

The teams — which are from Connetquot High School in Bohemia, Carle Place Middle & High School, North Shore High School in Glen Head, North Oceanside Road Elementary School 5 and Fulton Avenue Elementary School 8 in Oceanside — were awarded $2,500 prize packages for their schools that included Samsung products and classroom resources to complete their activity plan submission.

This spring, 50 teams will be named state winners and three will be named national winners.