School Notebook: Winners in science and engineering fair

Jericho High School had four first-place winners, the most of any school, at this year’s Long Island Science and Engineering Fair. From left are first-place winners Lucas Sher, Natasha Kulviwat, Natalia Pahlavan and Kevin Zhu, and second-place winner Samay Lakhani.  Credit: Jericho School District/Denise Nash

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

Twenty-four Long Island students are advancing to the international level after winning first-place in this year’s Long Island Science and Engineering Fair.

This year’s fair received roughly 400 submissions in 15 categories — ranging from animal sciences to translational medical science — with at least 25% in each category selected for the second round of judging last month at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. The winners have qualified for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas May 14-19.

“We’re thrilled that finalists from 15 schools, an all-time high, are part of this year’s ‘Team LISEF,’ ” said the fair’s president, Angela Lukaszewski. “This demonstrates the extent to which schools across Long Island are encouraging and supporting STEM research programs in their schools.”

First-place winners and their high schools were: Sammer Soliman, John F. Kennedy in Bellmore; Joy Kim, Sofia Maciel-Seidman and Riya Saha, Bethpage; Kevin Leal, Brentwood; Luke Huang, Yida Pan, Richard Li Xu and Yifu Zuo, Great Neck South; Natasha Kulviwat, Natalia Pahlavan, Lucas Sher and Kevin Zhu, Jericho; Emily Theodosopoulos, Manhasset; Mikayla Schwartz, Paul D. Schreiber in Port Washington; Elif Koch, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Jake Konigsberg, Roslyn; Holy Mary Zaher, Smithtown East; Imran Karim Gangat and Vincent Huang, Syosset; Ibrahim Syed Qadri, Valley Stream South; Joseph Sciotto, Ward Melville in East Setauket; Emma Fallon, West Islip; and Jack Schultz, Westhampton Beach.

BOHEMIA AND GREAT NECK

Future-looking winners

Teams from Connetquot High School in Bohemia and Elizabeth M. Baker Elementary School in Great Neck are among 24 regional winners nationwide in this year’s ExploraVision Competition, which challenges students to imagine technologies that might exist two decades from now. The contest is coordinated by the National Science Teaching Association and Toshiba.

Connetquot’s team proposed a technology that would isolate and produce targeted bacteriophages to eradicate “river blindness,” a parasitic infection that is mainly a threat in African countries; the Baker team proposed a technology that would find cancer-specific proteins, then use genetic engineering to design antibodies against them.

Regional winners are now competing in the national phase, which asks teams to build webpages and short videos. The first-place teams win $10,000.

MASTIC BEACH

Anatomage table

The William Floyd School District has acquired an Anatomage Table, an electronic device that teaches anatomy through the use of images of human cadavers and by enabling 3D visualization and dissection.

The device enables students to learn human anatomy and physiology without the use of human cadavers. The table will supplement lessons in the high school’s medical assisting program, which is part of its career and technical education program, as well as the science department’s anatomy and physiology classes.

“At William Floyd, we want students to experience the most engaging activities and cutting-edge technology,” said Luisa McHugh, the district’s science chairwoman.

NASSAU COUNTY

Bridge to college

Nassau BOCES has announced a pilot program with SUNY Empire State College in which any student who completes an asynchronous class through BOCES' Online Learning Academy will gain automatic acceptance into the college upon graduating from high school.

The Online Learning Academy enables school districts to provide a variety of courses that in-district faculty or facilities might not have available. Students can enroll in a single course or a full course schedule, Nassau BOCES said.

“We are already working on programs to pave a solid pathway for student success once they are admitted to SUNY Empire State College,” said Elisa Maggi, supervisor for Nassau BOCES’ Center for Online Learning.

ISLANDWIDE

Arts Education Coalition

The Long Island Arts Alliance has announced the formation of the Long Island Arts Education Coalition, a network of individuals dedicated to advancing arts education on Long Island.

The coalition, chaired by New York State Regent Roger Tilles, has been established to ensure that the state’s legislators and governor recognize the “essential need for every school to provide opportunities for kids to express themselves through study in the arts,” the alliance said. It will focus on building and strengthening partnerships and collaborations among schools and arts and culture programs led by local arts organizations and artists.“I believe in grassroots advocacy,” Tilles said. “The most effective tool for action is to galvanize leading citizens to effect change as advocates of a common mission.”

In Holbrook, students at Nokomis Elementary School recently collected essential items – ranging from baby care products to first aid supplies – for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. Credit: Sachem Central School District

Students in Commack School District's Legislative Advocacy Committee traveled to...

Students in Commack School District's Legislative Advocacy Committee traveled to Albany to discuss issues -- ranging from experiential learning to mental health support -- with Sen. Mario Mattera (R-Smithtown) and officials in the New York State Education Department.  Credit: Commack School District

In Glen Head, North Shore High School recently held its...

In Glen Head, North Shore High School recently held its annual Sports Night, with activities including relay races, tug of war and a dance contest.  Credit: Shelly Newman

In Bellmore, Winthrop Avenue School students George Gonzalez, left, Victoria...

In Bellmore, Winthrop Avenue School students George Gonzalez, left, Victoria Orlando and Allison Dominick watch as a tornado of water forms inside bottles as part of a lesson about the science behind the Earth’s weather systems.  Credit: Bellmore School District

In West Islip, first-graders at Paul J. Bellew Elementary School...

In West Islip, first-graders at Paul J. Bellew Elementary School connected literacy and science by reading about how paper is made and creating their own pieces of paper in the school’s STEM lab.  Credit: West Islip School District

