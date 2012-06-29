Wedding: Caroline DeRosa, Kyle Heindrichs

DeRosa-Heindrichs

Caroline DeRosa and Kyle Heindrichs were married June 15 at Studio 450 in Manhattan, with a reception following. She is a senior director of policy and advocacy for Children's Health Fund in Manhattan and is the daughter of Lorraine and Peter DeRosa of Bay Shore. The bridegroom is a sales representative for Leo Pharmaceuticals and is the son of Marilyn and Ken Heindrichs of Brentwood. The bride earned a master's degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University. The groom earned a bachelor of arts from University of Tennessee. They live in Brooklyn.