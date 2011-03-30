Wedding: Jamie Contratti and Jeffery Went

CONTRATTI-WENT

Jamie Contratti and Jeffrey Went were married on Nov. 14 at St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow. The reception was at the North Ritz Club in Syosset. The bride works for Bayer Pharmaceuticals and is the daughter of Bernadette and James Contratti of East Meadow. The groom is a financial planner for Janney Montgomerey Scott in Garden City and is the son of Alice Went of Voorhees, N.J., and James Went of Punta Gorda, Fla. The bride earned a master of arts degree from the New York Institute of Technology. The groom earned a bachelor's in finance from Hofstra University. They live in Garden City.

Compiled by Darlene Gein