Wedding: Jennifer Gonzalez and Michael Keller

Gonzalez-Keller

Jennifer Gonzalez and Michael Keller were married on Oct. 4, 2012, at The Vineyards in Aquebogue, with a reception following. She is a Spanish language teacher in Lindenhurst High School and the daughter of Liliana and William Gonzalez of Queens. The bridegroom is a project manager and the son of Maryjo and Gene Keller of Deer Park. The bride earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education from Adelphi University. The groom graduated from Deer Park High School. They live in Lindenhurst.