Where to find a place to race on LI

Here is a list of other races across Long Island.

March 20

5k -- Arrows for Charity Walk / Run. Wantagh. 5k walk / run sponsored by the Order of the Arrow, to benefit less fortunate neighbors. Donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries accepted, all contributions will benefit Island Harvest, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Wantagh Park, 1 King Rd., nassaucountyny.gov, $20 / run, donations accepted, Phone: 516-571-7460.

March 27

PatchogueSt. Patrick's Day Parade and 4-Mile Run. Patchogue. May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 4-mile Run, starting in front of Finest Fitness at 208 East Main Street. Check-in between noon to 1:30 p.m. Run begins at 2 p.m. Parade to follow runners. Run includes half-mile fun run for kids. Register patchoguechamber.com, $20 before March 20, $25 day of run, $10 child fun run, 631-207-1000.

Suffolk County Half Marathon and 5k. Selden. Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campus Nicolls Road. Coordinated by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association Chapter 416. Proceeds benefit the chapter scholarship fund, the Suffolk County Community College Scholarship Fund, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Long Island. Register, 7 to 8:30 a.m. in gymnasium. Run begins at 9 a.m. sc-halfmarathon.org, $20 by March 26, $25 day of the race, 631-957-7700.

April 3

Lady Sharks Lacrosse 5k Run / Walk. Manorville. Proceeds raised from this 5k run / walk benefit the girls' lacrosse program at Eastport South Manor Junior-Senior High School, with a portion going to a local charity. Course is flat and fast. Registration 7:30 a.m., run begins at 9 a.m. Eastport South Manor Junior-Senior High School, 543 Moriches-Middle Island Rd., esmonline.org, $20 in advance, $25 day of race, $15 students, 631-874-6500.

5k Run / Walk and Fun Run. North Massapequa. 3.1-mile flat course race and one-mile fun run. Fun run starts at 8:25 a.m., 5k at 9 a.m. Albany Avenue School, 101 N. Albany Ave., farmingdaleschools.org. 5k: $20 in advance, $25 day of race; fun run: $5 in advance, $7 day of race, 516-249-1061.

10k Run for ASPIRE. Plainview. Continuous 10k (6.2 mile) race, proceeds benefit ASPIRE. Race begins at H.B. Mattlin Middle School, 100 Washington Ave., and continues on the streets of Plainview. One-mile fun run for children starts at 9:15 a.m. Event ends with cupcakes and post-race refreshments. Register in advance at glirc.org, $20; $25 day of race; $7 in advance for fun run, $8 day of race, 516-349-7646.

May 7

Long Island Greenbelt Trail Run. Plainview. Register through May 1 for the 50k run and the 25k run. Merchandise will be awarded to every finisher. Check in 7:30 a.m. for 50k, 8:30 a.m. for 25k. Greater Long Island Running Club, 101 Dupont St. Suite 24, Register at glirc.org.: For 50k, $50 through May 1, $55 May 2 to 6, $65 day of race. For 25k, $45 through May 1, $50 May 2 to 6, $55 day of race, 516-349-7646.

May 21

Hance Family Foundation 5k Run / Walk. Floral Park. Flat, fast course; run for children 7 and younger starts at 9 a.m., Emma's Mile starts at 9:15 a.m., 5k run / walk starts at 9:45 a.m., registration from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Floral Park Centennial Gardens, 251 Floral Pkwy., fpgardens.org, in advance: $25 for 5k, $15 for one mile, $8 for children's run, 516-359-3405.