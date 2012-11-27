Winner: Carla Kentoffio

Carla KentoffioStudent

Carla Kentoffio of Patchogue was recently named Student Employee of the Year for New York State by the Northeast Association of Student Employment Administrators in recognition of her "hard work and extraordinary accomplishments" as a student employee at Stony Brook University. Kentoffio, a senior double-majoring in psychology and English, is student manager of student staffing resources for the university's Faculty Student Association. She is the university's second student to win the award in the past three years.