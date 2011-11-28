LI sets record high at 68 degrees

Long Island Monday notched its warmest Nov. 28 on record, with a springlike 68 degrees at Islip, the National Weather Service said.

The record high temperature at 12:38 p.m. broke the previous mark of 66 degrees, set in 1995, the Upton-based service said. Records have been kept since 1984.

The temperature stayed at 68 just for about 10 minutes or "enough to make a record," said meteorologist Lauren Nash.

Cooler and wetter weather is ahead, but it's still going to be unseasonably warm the rest of this week, forecasters said.

The weather service is calling for a high near 62 degrees Tuesday, 55 Wednesday, 56 on Thursday and 50 on Friday. Overnight lows for the week are expected to be in the upper 30s -- above normal.

The normal high this time of year is 49 degrees. And the record low for Monday was 20 degrees, set in 1996.

All the nice weather is due to a high-pressure system camped offshore, meteorologist Peter Wichrowski said.

Areas of dense fog are expected, and Long Island also can expect some showers by Tuesday night, forecasters said. With Ellen Yan