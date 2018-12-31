LIRR: Derailment with no injuries in Port Washington yard

Long Island Rail Road canceled two morning peak trains from Port Washington to Penn Station because of a minor derailment of a non-passenger train.

The railroad tweeted that the 6:17 a.m. and 7:36 were cancelled. Customers were advised to take the 6:27 a.m. and 7:46 a.m. trains to Penn Station instead.

LIRR said there would be no further service impacts.

The train derailed in the Port Washington yard, LIRR said in a 1:21 a.m. tweet.

A LIRR spokeswoman said the cause of the derailment, which happened around 1 a.m., was under investigation.