LIRR drafts 8-point 'pledge' to commuters

The Long Island Rail Road has drafted a "pledge" to its riders with initiatives to keep commuters safe, informed and moving during a major service disruption, including new plans to provide water and alternative transportation options to stranded passengers.

The document comes in response to Sen. Charles Schumer's call earlier this month for a "commuter bill of rights" for LIRR riders affected by service problems. Last month, a lightning strike knocked out service and stranded thousands of passengers in stations and on trains.

In the eight-point document, the LIRR promises to "respond quickly" during a service outage. It will offer water to customers on stalled trains, let them out at stations whenever possible, provide information on other transportation options and specific bus or subway routes, and give customers estimates of when a problem will be resolved.

"Our customers deserve to know their rights when they ride the LIRR, including what they can expect from us during a delay," LIRR president Helena Williams said. "This draft document outlines our core values and commitments."

The pledge, which does not require formal adoption by the railroad, does not include any enforcement provisions or penalties for not fulfilling the promises.

The effort represents "a positive first step," said Mark Epstein, chairman of the LIRR Commuter Council, a watchdog group that advocates for commuters. "The railroad has now acknowledged in writing that as a service provider, it bears certain responsibilities and that riders are justified in expecting that the railroad carry out these responsibilities," Epstein said, adding that the real test will be in fulfilling the pledge.

The document does not set time limits for how long passengers remain on a stopped train before being evacuated.

In his call for a commuter bill of rights, Schumer requested an evacuation policy. The LIRR's pledge indicates the agency will safely evacuate customers "if efforts to move the train are unsuccessful." The LIRR already has emergency evacuation procedures in place.

Despite falling short of meeting all of his recommendations, Schumer said he was satisfied and impressed with the LIRR's document, which "will go a long way in letting passengers know when there are delays, why there are delays, how long they will last and what measures are being taken to deal with passengers stuck for abysmally long periods of time on trains."

Schumer's call came after thousands of LIRR passengers were stranded on trains for more than three hours Sept. 29, when a lightning strike disabled the signal system at Jamaica and shut down the nation's largest commuter railroad.

The incident sparked an investigation by the MTA Inspector General's office into the LIRR's response to major service disruptions, which number at least a dozen since August 2010.

Some of the points in the one-page pledge, which MTA plans to make available to customers, reinforce practices already in place, including the LIRR's intent to provide a "safe, reliable, ride" and its policy of suspending service when 10 to 13 inches of snow accumulates on tracks.

* Our top priority is to provide transportation that gets you to your destination safely, comfortably and on time.

* We will provide accurate, timely and meaningful information on service conditions, including via email alerts, mta.info, news, station, platform and onboard announcements to keep you informed and allow you to plan your trip wherever you are.

* LIRR crews and other employees will be helpful and courteous at all times and will provide accurate and timely information to riders.

* We will maintain a clean environment for our customers and the communities we serve, including at stations, restrooms and along our right-of-way.

* We will make every effort to stop trains at stations and open the doors to allow riders to seek alternate transportation and will provide riders with information concerning alternate routes and means of transportation. If scheduled LIRR service is not available, we will make every effort to provide customers with emergency bus service when possible.

* If a significant incident occurs that prevents us from bringing a train to a station, we will move immediately to assist affected riders. Emergency personnel will be dispatched to offer medical assistance and efforts will be made to provide water. Comfort trains will be provided for riders stranded at Penn Station. If efforts to move the train are unsuccessful, you will be evacuated safely. We will also coordinate with emergency personnel and other transportation agencies to ensure safe conditions during service disruptions. To facilitate these efforts, it is essential that riders listen for crew announcements and never leave a stranded train unless under the supervision of the train crew or rescue personnel.

* If it becomes necessary to temporarily suspend service when extreme weather is forecast or when snow accumulations are expected between 10-13 inches, we will use all our communication means so you can "know before you go."

* LIRR riders will be given up-to-date information regarding service restoration, including estimates of the time before service will resume. Onboard personnel will walk through trains regularly and provide accurate and timely information to riders.