Most LIRR trains out of Penn Station were back on schedule by 8 p.m. after Friday's rush hour problems, the LIRR said.

Delays of up to 15 minutes systemwide stemmed from a disabled Amtrak train in the East River Tunnel, the Long Island Rail Road said.

At 8:10 p.m., only the 7:08 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon was experiencing residual delays, of about 10 minutes, the LIRR said. The train usually arrives in Babylon at 8:20 p.m.