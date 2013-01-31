LIRR: Near-normal service for evening rush after downed pole

Long Island Rail Road service on its Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma lines is mostly back to normal, following earlier disruptions caused by a broken utility pole near the tracks in Hicksville, LIRR officials said.

"We're back," LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena said. "We have near-normal rush hour service. There are some residual delays."

Around 3:30 p.m., the LIRR restored service between Mineola and Ronkonkoma. It had been suspended since around 9:30 a.m. after high winds caused a LIPA utility pole to break and lean over LIRR tracks just west of Hicksville station near Alpha Drive.

Arena said that by around 2:30 p.m., a LIPA crew had secured the pole.

Delays of 10 to 15 minutes remain on some Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma trains.

During the disruption, the LIRR provided alternative service for customers, including buses. Some eastbound customers were advised to travel to Babylon for a connecting diesel shuttle to Hicksville.