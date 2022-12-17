Seaford man, 102, dies from injuries sustained in crash, police say

A 102-year-old man from Seaford has died from his injuries a week after a crash with a Nassau police vehicle in Massapequa, authorities said Friday.

Police on Friday identified the man as Morris Sprachman.

On Dec. 9 at 8:23 a.m., a marked Nassau police vehicle was traveling southbound on Hicksville Road while responding to an emergency call, police said, when Sprachman, driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra northbound, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto North Suffolk Avenue.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals by Nassau County police medics.

The investigation is ongoing.