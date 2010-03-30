Nassau comptroller signals change of focus on tax districts

Nassau Comptroller George Maragos has signaled a sharp change of focus from his Democratic predecessor by saying he sees no need for "broad consolidation or dissolution" of special taxing districts.

Howard Weitzman, whom Maragos, a Republican, defeated in November, had done numerous audits showing mismanagement and waste in some of the hundreds of districts that provide garbage, water and other services.

Maragos said in a statement issued March 23 that while individual districts may have problems, he has "not seen any credible formal analysis that would support the wholesale consolidation of special districts . . . "

He said in an interview Tuesday that his thinking on special districts was well-known, although there were no references to the topic in his campaign literature, and that he issued the statement to make the priorities of his office clear.

Any problems with special districts are well-documented, he said, and he now wants to focus on "looking inward" at efforts to streamline county government operations.

His chief deputy comptroller, Francis X. Moroney, a former counsel to the Carle Place Garbage District, was among a half-dozen top aides who formulated the new policy, he said.

Maragos said there was no conflict in involving Moroney in the decision.

Supporters of consolidation, including the Long Island Progressive Coalition and Residents for Efficient Special Districts, have scheduled a news conference for Thursday to discuss the matter. They argue that consolidating many of the districts would save money and result in greater accountability.

"I am disappointed in the comptroller's statement," Laura Mallay, executive director of Residents for Efficient Special Districts, said Tuesday.

"I met with him Feb. 11 and I'm a little taken aback by this press release," she said. "I walked away from this meeting feeling our comptroller would be looking into this. I think he is pandering to special-interest groups.

"These special districts serve as patronage mills for people in political power: Republicans in the Town of Hempstead, Democrats on the North Shore," she said.

Weitzman, who supported consolidation, said he was unsure about the future of special district reform without continuing public pressure. "I hope the office does not abandon the groundbreaking audits that first surfaced these outrageous abuses of public money by some districts, and served as the only means to prevent their recurrence," Weitzman said.

Maragos said he would not institute any new audits of special districts this year, but next year he might re-examine districts where past audits had uncovered problems.

Patrick Nicolosi, president of the Elmont East End Civic Association, said that Maragos "doesn't get it. Why can private sector companies consolidate, and the taxing public sector can't or refuses?"

Republican County Executive Edward Mangano, asked for his reaction to Maragos's position, issued a statement saying: "We are focused on fixing the fiscal crisis in Nassau. The administration will continue to lead by example and assist special districts with efficiency and the elimination of duplicative services."

Consolidating special districts

New state legislation that went into effect March 21 created methods to consolidate or dissolve many kinds of special taxing districts. Here's how the process works:

The governing body of a special district can propose the change.

The County Legislature can propose the change.

Residents of the district can request the change through a petition signed by 10 percent, or 5,000 registered voters in the district, whichever is less. In districts with fewer than 500 registered voters, the petition would have to be signed by 20 percent.

The proposed changes then must gain voter approval in a districtwide referendum.

Sources: New York State attorney general and Nassau County comptroller.