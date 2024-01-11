K-9 Kai, beloved retired Nassau police dog, dies at age 12

The Nassau Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved — and four-legged — member of the force. K-9 Kai, who had “dedicated his life” to the department and Nassau County citizens, conducting more than 100 bomb sweeps, died Friday, police announced. “With a heavy heart, the Nassau County Police Department said goodbye to retired K-9 Kai on January 4, 2024,” police said in a statement. Born on March 25, 2011, K-9 Kai joined the police department in March 2012. He retired alongside his handler, officer Chris Peters, in early 2020. “The hard work, endless training, and dedication of K-9 Kai and Officer Peters led to numerous apprehensions and arrests of dangerous subjects during his career,” police said. When the German shepherd and Peters were “not busy with his police responsibilities” they would conduct demonstrations for various groups; including schoolchildren, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Girl Police Explorers and community leaders. Police said K-9 Kai “looked as if he was all business at all times,” but those who worked closely with him knew “he was a mush at heart … except if you tried to take his ‘Chuckit ball.’ " The statement continued, “Those of us in the unit can still hear the whistle of that ball through the air as K-9 Kai gave chase,” police said. “He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.”

