1 critical in crash with fire chief's car

A 17-year-old driver was in critical condition and four others suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday in Massapequa between the teen's car and a fire chief's official vehicle, police said.

The fire chief is from the Massapequa Fire Department, Nassau County police said.

He was not identified.

The identity of the critically injured teen also was not released.

Police said the cause of the accident, which occurred at 7:06 a.m. on Hicksville Road at Pennsylvania Avenue, is under investigation. Police said no one had been charged.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The three people in the chief's vehicle all suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Police said the 17-year-old was trapped in his car and needed to be extricated by an emergency rescue team. It was originally believed he had been airlifted to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. Police later said he had not been airlifted and they could not confirm where he was taken. A passenger in the teen's vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to police.