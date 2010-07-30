1 dies, 3 injured in parkway single-car crash

One person died and three others were injured in a single vehicle crash Friday evening on the Northern State Parkway, state police said.

The westbound vehicle crashed east of exit 27 in North Hills about 6:30 p.m., police said, forcing the closing of the roadway near that site in both directions.

The parkway was still closed after 10:30 p.m. to facilitate the crash investigation, and state police said no determination had been as to when that roadway section would be reopened.