1 injured in 3-car crash on Southern State Pkwy.

A three-car crash Sunday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and briefly closed two lanes of the Southern State Parkway in North Merrick, New York State Police said.

The crash occurred at 1:53 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the parkway at Exit 24, Merrick Avenue, police said.

One person was injured and taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. There was no word on the nature of the injuries.

The right and center lanes were closed while the crash was cleared, but were opened again less than an hour later.