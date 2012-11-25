1 injured in South Farmingdale house fire

One person was taken to the hospital with burns after a fire consumed part of a home in South Farmingdale yesterday morning, authorities said.

A neighbor called authorities just before 10 a.m. to report a fire at a home on Daniel Drive, said Michael Dauth, deputy chief of the South Farmingdale Fire Department.

When crews arrived a minute later, they found fire coming out of two windows on the second floor and a man in a second-floor bedroom, Dauth said. There were no smoke alarms in the house, he said.

The man, who had first- and second-degree burns to his arms and feet as well as smoke inhalation, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment, Dauth said.

No one else was in the house at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured, he said.

Dauth said it took about 35 minutes to knock down the fire, which had consumed about half of the second floor and the roof.

About six fire departments responded to control the blaze.

While the circumstances around the fire are under investigation, Dauth said the origin of the fire is thought to be electrical.