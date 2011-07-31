1 killed, 4 hurt in LIE rollover crash

A Bronx man was killed and four others injured Sunday when the SUV they were riding in blew a tire and rolled over on the Long Island Expressway, Nassau County police said.

At about 3:30 p.m., Carlos Jimenez, 42, was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer westbound on the Long Island Expressway between exits 39 and 40 in Old Westbury when the SUV's rear driver's-side tire blew out, police said. Jimenez lost control of the SUV, which quickly rolled over about five to six times, police said.

Four out of the five occupants in the Ford were ejected, officials said. Jimenez suffered serious head trauma and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A female passenger, 50, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain and was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital.

A male passenger, 58, complained of chest pain, police said. A female passenger, 15, suffered fractures of the vertebrae and ankle, and an 18-year-old female passenger suffered femur and pelvic fractures.

All were taken to hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, police said.

The crash closed westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at exits 39 and 40 for several hours Sunday, Nassau County police said.

It was not known if anyone in the SUV was wearing a seat belt, police said.