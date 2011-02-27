2 critical after Hempstead crash

A driver arrested after a three-car crash in Hempstead early Saturday morning in which two people were badly hurt pleaded not guilty in First District Court in Hempstead Sunday, authorities said.

Vincent Luisi, 27, of Lindenhurst drove through a red light early Saturday morning while driving east on Fulton Avenue, striking two cars, police said.

The crash injured three people, whom police did not identify. They include a 35-year-old woman, who suffered a brain hemorrhage and a lacerated liver, and a 31-year-old man who sustained facial fractures. Both remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 27-year-old woman who suffered a bruised cranium was in stable condition on Saturday night. Police could not provide an update on her condition.

Luisi, of Inlet Drive, was arraigned on charges including aggravated vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated. He is due back in court Tuesday.