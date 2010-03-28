2 GOP McCarthy challengers decline no-primary pledge

All but two of a half-dozen or so Republicans seeking to challenge Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Mineola) pledged in screenings to forgo a primary if the county organization chose another candidate. The exceptions, sources said: Frank Scaturro, a Hofstra law professor, and Daniel Maloney, a tea party favorite.

Scaturro couldn't be reached. Maloney said, "I would have to talk to the tea party groups. If they want to do a primary, then I'm all for it." Sources say county chairman Joseph Mondello isn't happy. But spokesman Anthony Santino said only, "We're looking to select the very best candidate who will put that seat back in Republican hands."

- Celeste Hadrick