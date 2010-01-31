2 killed in separate auto accidents in Nassau

Two men were killed Saturday in separate accidents, one in Oceanside while crossing the street and the other in Cedarhurst, after his car collided with that of a man later charged with drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter.

The Oceanside man was killed when he was struck by a car while crossing a North Valley Stream street Saturday night, Nassau police said Sunday.

Michael Levine, 74, was walking east across Franklin Avenue at Linden Street at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nassau police said, when he was hit by a northbound 2004 Chevrolet Impala. Levine was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes later.

The driver, a 66-year-old woman whom police declined to identify, was not charged in the crash. Her vehicle was impounded and taken for a brake and safety inspection, police said.

In the other fatal accident, Gerhlert Barrios, 20, of Far Rockaway, drove his 2004 Nissan into a 2009 Ford van at 4:30 a.m. Saturday as the vehicles were traveling south on the Rockaway Turnpike, police said.

The accident killed Anthony Morales, 30, of Far Rockaway, who was seated in the backseat of the Nissan. He was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m. at Jamaica Hospital.

Two others are recovering from injuries from the Saturday morning wreck in Cedarhurst, Nassau police said.

A 21-year-old in the front seat of the Nissan and the 50-year-old man driving the Ford suffered neck and back injuries. Both were taken to St. John's Hospital in Elmhurst.

Barrios faces charges of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and DWI. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Hempstead's First District Court.