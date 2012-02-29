2 sought in robbery at Nassau college lot

A man was robbed in the Nassau Community College parking lot in Garden City Tuesday night by two men, one of whom simulated having a handgun, Nassau police said.

About 6 p.m., two men approached the 22-year-old victim from behind about 6 p.m. and took from him an Apple MacBook Pro computer, a Nikon digital camera, and a bag, police said.

The two suspects then fled in a black vehicle with dark tinted windows, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.