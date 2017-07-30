3 injured in Oyster Bay house fire, Nassau police say

A local legislator helped an Oyster Bay man escape a house fire Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.

Three men — including one firefighter — were injured after the fire broke out on Kellogg Street, police said.

Nassau County Legis. Donald MacKenzie (R-Oyster Bay), who lives across the street, saw a man on the first-level roof of the burning house screaming for help, according to police.

MacKenzie grabbed a ladder and helped rescue the distressed man from the roof, police said.

Officers responded to the house about 5:05 a.m. and found the structure to be fully engulfed in flames.

Fifty-five firefighters from departments in Oyster Bay, East Norwich, Bayville, Syosset, Jericho, Atlantic Steamers and Glenwood responded to the scene with 10 fire apparatus and extinguished the blaze, police said.

The homeowner, a 68-year-old man, received second-degree burns on his body, police said. A male tenant, 58, suffered smoke inhalation, and an Oyster Bay firefighter had minor burns to his knees, arms and forehead.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A photo taken at the scene shows a single-family, two-story home with an attic with fire damage and debris strewn about a second-floor awning.

Nassau County’s Arson Bomb Squad detectives and fire marshal have determined the fire to be accidental, police said.

MacKenzie couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

With Khristopher J. Brooks